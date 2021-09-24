“I wrote 20 scripts never made”

Guillermo del Toro he is a prolific director, yet he too has his own beautiful projects that have never been made. In the thirty years since his feature film debut with Cronos, the Mexican director has written about twenty screenplays that have never been turned into films.

Guillermo del Toro revealed it on Twitter, answering a fan’s question:

According to my calculations, I have written or co-written about 33 screenplays. 2-3 made by others, 11 by me (Pinocchio in progress), therefore about 20 un filmed screenplays.

“Each takes 6-10 months, so roughly 16 years gone,” continues Del Toro. A beautiful amount of time that no one will ever give him back, but which nevertheless brought “experience and improvement”.

The projects never realized by Guillermo del Toro

There are several films that Del Toro almost managed to make, but had to give up on failure. Among them a film about Van Helsing, an adaptation of Haunted Mansion (which Disney has now set up without him) and the remake de The beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson (later made by Bill Condon).

But the most sensational projects are four: Hellboy III, conclusion of his trilogy and apotheosis of a narrative arc that would have seen Hellboy become a father and fight against his infernal destiny. The Hobbit, which he should have directed in two parts before being forced to give up due to the constant postponements (it would have been realized, without too much enthusiasm, by Peter Jackson same). Justice League Dark, centered on Swamp Thing, Constantine, Zatanna and other DC anti-heroes (it will be an HBO Max series produced by JJ Abrams). And finally the crown jewel: At the Mountains of Madness, an ambitious horror based on HP Lovecraft and performed by Tom Cruise. After the collapse of that project, Del Toro consoled himself by directing Pacific Rim.

The next film by Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley, will arrive in Italian cinemas in January 2022. HERE you can see the teaser trailer.

Source: Games Radar