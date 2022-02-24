IAG analyzes possible divestments and alliances to reinforce its funds in order to emerge from the crisis | companies

The slow reactivation of air traffic, and the uncertainty that still reigns in the travel business due to the coronavirus, has made the airline holding company IAG open to one strategic review of your asset portfolio. The company is considering different ways to raise cash and strengthen its funds before exiting the crisis. Divestitures, associations and joint ventures are not ruled out.

Among the cards in the hand of the company he runs Louis Gallego their planes, the traveler loyalty program or the cargo unit are found, according to the sources consulted. This initiative is in an initial phase, so there are no firm decisions yet. Since IAG has avoided comment.

The miles program IAG Loyalty It has more than 35 million members worldwide. The holding company also manages IAG Cargowhich operates a global network of air freight transport, and IAG Global Services. The fleet of the holding company that includes British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling It is made up of 533 aircraft, operated through the aforementioned brands, with 279 destinations and 118 million passengers per year before the pandemic began

The group’s flagship, British Airways, is seeing an increase in sales due to the lifting of some restrictions, but the long-haul business remains heavily affected by the effect of the omicron variant globally.

In addition to IAG, other industry benchmarks are exploring ways to maximize the value of their asset portfolios, including United Airlineswhich is exploring the possible sale of a minority stake in its MileagePlus frequent flyer program.