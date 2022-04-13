Iain Glen: “I wouldn’t change anything about the ending of Game of Thrones” | The actor returns with a very different character

Spanish superfans are the ones who go especially crazy with Iain Glen: every time they see one of the star actors from game of Thrones on the streets, they are instantly transported into a state of delirious excitement.

The scottish actor 60 years old played one of the favorite characters of the series, Ser Jorah Mormontthe loyal advisor (although at the beginning of the series that was in serious discussion) of his unrequited love, the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)throughout the eight seasons. The same interpreter takes charge of the matter: “I always thought that the Spanish were a little less effusive, but the fans of game of Thrones they are wonderful.”

Still, Glen concedes, occasionally Spanish fans can go a little out of bounds. “People start grabbing you and kissing you and taking selfies without asking… but somehow the Spanish do it in a way that makes them more forgivable!”

The level of public attention can be upset, but the actor takes it in a very good spirit. Glen, who is married to actress Charlotte Emmerson and has three children, he clearly feels comfortable with the profile that ended up giving him the adaptation that the network HBO made of the successful novels written by George RR Martin. “Who could bother that every day someone comes up and says ‘Hey, I can’t believe it, you’re fantastic’? I think most people could live with that,” he says.

Glen as Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones.

The other side of the fans’ passion for Game of Thrones, anyway, is that they really feel possessives with the show, and they are quick to express their discontented. For example, many of the mass of millions of fans of the series felt dissatisfied with the ending aired in 2019. Some even started a signature-gathering campaign asking producers to they would do the whole final season again. They considered her too rushed, and felt that she failed to do justice to characters with whom they had forged a deep relationship over the previous eight years.

Glen knows very well that unhappiness produced by the conclusion of Game of Thrones. “The place where things ended in the epilogue it was largely not what people wanted“, he points out. “But the truth is that game of Thrones he did that from the beginning, and it was always something to excite. No one wanted their heads cut off. ned stark in the first season -‘No, that’s really wrong, that can’t happen!’-, but it was. And so it was throughout the entire series: That kind of absolutely unexpected stuff happened all the time.”

For all those reasons, Glen wouldn’t have changed anything about the resolution of Game of Thrones. “I wouldn’t have done anything different than it was. Being on the inside, I was really able to understand and support the choices the writers made, the places they took the story. But game of Thrones He’s like my son, so maybe it’s not surprising that he says that.”

The most recent character Glen shows on screen is the polar opposite of the morally upright Ser Jorah. In South African production The Cane Field Killings, a detective-style series that has just been released in Europe, he plays a malevolent child kidnapperthe fictional Angus Speelman.

In this electrifying eight-episode drama, Reyka Gama (played by Kim Engelbrecht), the woman Speelmam kidnapped 22 years ago, when she was a 12-year-old girl, is now a troubled but highly regarded criminal psychologist. As she investigates a series of creepy murders in the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal, it is discovered increasingly connected to her former captor, now in prison. Even crammed into a high-security prison, wearing the corresponding orange suit, Speelman manages to get inside your mind.

Exhibiting a form of Stockholm Syndrome, Reyka quickly finds herself entangled in the web spun by the darkly seductive criminal. In Speelman’s skin, Glen exudes a subtle but undeniable threat that makes the viewer’s skin crawl. If Ser Jorah looked like a saint, Speelman looks satanic.

There is in Angus Speelman more than a hint of Hannibal Lecter. “Absolutely, I’d make that comparison too,” says Glen. “It crossed my mind when I was playing this character. As with Lecter, here too there is a female police investigator who visits him in jail. Speelman is also a very cultivated man, a very intelligent man, and a guy who can read minds.” very well. Like a lot of those very manipulative, very mean people, he’s very good at understanding what makes people tick. He identifies their pressure points and how to play them off. He knows where their weakest areas are. indeed, sir Anthony Hopkins crossed my mind a few times!”

It wasn’t difficult for the actor to inhabit this very sinister character, and he laughs when he says it. “I’ve played weird psychopaths in the past, people on the more disturbed end of things. It comes easy to me in a way that mystifies me. I don’t know why it happens. Yes I am loving! I take great care of my wife!”

Glen, who has a laid-back charm that goes well with his mellifluous Edinburgh accent, was also drawn to The Cane Field Killings because, he says, “just like those great Scandinavian dramas, they don’t just take you on a wonderful thriller ride, they also give you a really good look at society. It shows you a dissection of South African society, from the poorest to the wealthiest landowner. It is a work that portrays the state of the nation. As a tourist, you can enjoy the many charms that South Africa has to offer. A beautiful landscape and a great culture, good food and wines. But there’s still one unpleasant inequality in that country, as it exists in many countries around the world.”

Anyway, “in South Africa that seems even more extreme. There’s a very, very good quality of life for some. But when you get in, when you zoom in, you go through vast swaths of very slums, there’s a lot of poverty that is really visible on the streets. It’s something very baffling.”

The other character Glen has played recently is none other than BruceWayne (the alter ego of Batman) in the American series Titans. It is a new facet of a dc universe always expanding. Do you have any fear that these franchises based on comic characters are in danger of reducing the possibilities for more original independent productions? “No, I think that’s fine. It seems to me that they occupy different worlds, and they offer different types of movies that people want to see,” he argues.

Despite all his success, it is notorious that Glen feels relieved of not being one of the megastars of Hollywood, with all the real harassment that that entails. For example, he is sympathetic and assumes that these kinds of pressures may have had something to do with that absolutely insane moment of Will Smith slapping him in the face Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony. Without the slightest intention of justifying the violence, the actor reflects that “it was something bizarre, one of those things that I think nobody comes out particularly well. But it’s easy to underestimate the pressure that all that evening brings. We don’t know if people she is not going through some private nightmares that lead her to that state. Sometimes a simple joke can touch a place that is especially sensitive,” He says.

“It was a pretty lame joke that got a really bad reaction,” the actor continues. “But it’s easy to be overly condemnatory. I think we have to be generous when offering a sincere apology. Obviously, it was a very awkward and disturbing thing for everyone, but I’ll always end up leaning on the side of saying ‘We’ve all made mistakes.'”

The enormity of the incident stemmed, of course, from the magnification for millions of times on social networks. Glen is uncomfortable about how the internet has exacerbated the state of Polarization of the society. “People love to take extreme positions, and you have to be able to express them in a sentence or two. And that really it takes all the subtlety out of any debate.“

So how does Glen defuse the pressures that this kind of work brings? The actor loves to play the guitarbut has no plans to emulate Russell Crowe and embark on a world tour. “Definitely not! No, no, no! Playing guitar is something I just always did to keep my own sanity when I’m away. It’s a perfect complement to location work, because when you work as an actor you spend a lot of time just waiting. It’s something I’ve always done for my friends and for my family.” And how do your children respond to their father playing the guitar, then? “They tell me that I street!”

* From The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.