Ian becomes a hurricane; on Wednesday it would approach West Florida – NBC 7 Miami (51)

MIAMI – Ian became a hurricane on Monday as it continued to move through Caribbean waters, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami. On Wednesday it would approach the coast of Florida.

According to the latest NHC bulletin published at 5:00 am ET. As of Monday, the system was about 90 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman and about 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

The hurricane was carrying top winds of 75 mph and was moving northwest at a speed of 14 mph, according to the NHC.

South Florida, which includes the Florida Keys, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, was left out of the track cone that follows including portions of western, central and northern Florida. However, in the lower Florida Keys there is a tropical storm warning in effect.

On the forecast track, Ian’s eye is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands on Monday, and near or over western Cuba on Monday night and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys on Tuesday night, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

NOTICES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FORCE

A hurricane watch has been issued along Florida’s west coast from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A hurricane warning is in effect for

• the cayman islands

• Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Río and Artemisa

A tropical storm warning is in effect for

Cuban provinces of Havana, Mayabeque and Matanzas

Lower Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge west to Key West

Dry Tortugas

vtropical storm watch for

Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Englewood south to Chokoloskee

Storm Surge Watch in effect for

Florida Keys from Card Sound Bridge west to Key West

dry turtles

florida bay

Anclote River south to the Card Sound Bridge,

tampa bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

From Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Ian is expected to produce the following showers:

Jamaica: An additional 1-3 inches, with local maximum storm totals up to 8 inches.

Cayman Islands: 3 to 6 inches, with local maximums of up to 8 inches.

Western Cuba: 6 to 10 inches, with local maximums up to 16 inches.

Florida Keys to the south and central Florida panhandle: 2 to 4 inches, with local highs of up to 6 inches Monday through Wednesday night.

Heavy rains may affect North Florida, the Florida Panhandle and portions of the Southeast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.