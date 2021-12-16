Ian Hetherington, historical co-founder of Psygnosis, leaves us

In the last few hours, sad news has arrived for the videogame world: after the recent death of one of the co-founders of Psygnosis, also Ian Hetherington, one of the main founders of the company, passed away on December 14. The information comes from an English videogame journalist, who created a post on Twitter talking about the event. This, in turn, came to know from another of the founders of Psygnosis, namely Jonathan Ellis.

I just heard the news via Jonathan Ellis that his fellow Psygnosis co-founder Ian Hetherington passed away yesterday. Ian helped bring some incredible games to life, including Shadow of the Beast, Wipeout, Destruction Derby, Colony Wars, and Lemmings. He will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/zHCHWRyOWK – Jaz Rignall (@JazRignall) December 15, 2021

Within Psygnosis, Ian has contributed to the development of several titles that have remained, and will remain, in history. Among these, also cited by the superimposed tweet, we have Shadow of the Beast, Wipeout, Destruction Derby, Colony Wars And Lemmings. These names are certainly not unknown to those who approached the gaming world when it was still taking shape, in the late 90s.

After Psygnosis, Ian also founded another company in 1999, namely the Evolution Studios. This went on until 2016, when Sony threw it down. In this period Hetherington contributed to the development of some works and franchises that even today fans would like to get back. We have for example the saga of World Rally Championship, the famous series of motorsport games.

Among the other titles that the community has enormously appreciated, then, there is also the famous MotorStorm, also centered on the same genre of the game we mentioned earlier. The latter was a PlayStation 3 exclusive that was hugely successful since its debut, and since the online servers have been shut down, this has sadly become irrecoverable in its multiplayer version. Users, however, did not want this work to go down in history too soon, and recently a group of enthusiasts have invented a method to be able to play MotorStorm online again, along with other PS3 titles.