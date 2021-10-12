Ian Khan’s docu film on Bitcoin premieres in Dubai

With an enthusiastic tweet the futurist director Ian Khan announced that his documentary film Bitcoin Dilemma, will be presented at Gitex Global Future to be held in Dubai from 17 to 21 October. It is one of the most important events dedicated to the world of technology and innovation.

Ian Khan and the possible scenarios of Bitcoin

This year’s edition takes on particular importance due to the concomitance with the Expo which is always held in Dubai. It has been held within the event for four years now a section dedicated to the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

There is great anticipation among the crypto world to attend the premiere of Khan’s documentary film. The work retraces history and analyzes the possible future scenarios of Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, through interviews and surveys.

On the other hand, its author is certainly a very controversial personality. Already author of books, documentaries and courses on new technology. Often guest in in-depth broadcasts on technological innovation and blockchain for CNN; Fox, CNBC and BBC.

On his personal website he defines himself “A passionate believer in good things”. Dedicated to his expertise in helping organizations achieve excellence, he is always hard at work finding ways to deliver a message of hope.

Khan is the creator of the Future Readiness Score, a methodology to help companies and organizations to deal with the impact of Disruption. The subjects in which he specializes are blockchain, cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence. It is a kind of influencer trainer on technological innovation. He has also written a moderately successful book entitled the “7 axioms of value creation”.

Khan the futurist innovator and the blockchain

Disseminator for over twenty years of technological innovation linked above all to artificial intelligence, in recent years, Khan has become passionate about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ian has repeatedly defined the blockchain as one of the technologies that will most affect the future life of all of us.

Before the Bitcoin film, which will be presented next week in Dubai, he had already shot another docufilm about the blockchain and its disruptive future effect, entitled “Blockchain city”.

Crypto disseminators

Cryptocurrencies have long been becoming a topic for influencers and trainers, looking to ride the wave of a constantly growing phenomenon. Starting with the tweets of Elon Musk, able to splash two coins born as a joke, like Doge first and then Shiba, up to the forecasts of experts and analysts of various kinds who launch into forecasts that are not as weighted as they are on Bitcoin and major digital currencies.

One of the first and most listened to and followed influencers in addition to the impromptu releases of Elon Musk, is certainly Anthony Pompliano with more than 930,000 followers on twitter. He is regarded as one of the earliest and most proud supporters of Bitcoin.

He also runs a YouTube channel, Anthony Pompliano, where he posts videos on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency discussions, podcasts and interviews. Pompliano also has a newsletter on the specialized online newspaper Substack, The Pomp Letter, downloaded daily by more than 100,000 users.