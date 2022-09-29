Ian would be the deadliest hurricane in Florida, caused destruction and death

Floridians faced a scene of destruction and death after powerful Hurricane Ian passed through the southwest and central part of the state where there were houses and buildings collapsed, streets flooded and people trapped in their homes waiting to be rescued.

Ian left at least nine dead: two in Sarasota, one in Volusia and six in Charlotte, according to preliminary reports from authorities released as of Thursday afternoon.

Boats that ran aground at Legacy Harbor Marina in Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022, one day after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Sarasota County spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said the information was preliminary and did not immediately provide further details.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Department says a 72-year-old Deltona man was killed overnight after he went outside during the hurricane to drain his pool.

According to an initial investigation the victim was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill into a 30-foot wide channel, where the terrain sloped steeply into the water and was extremely soft and slippery due to heavy rain.

Agents responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1:00 am after the victim’s wife reported him missing.

While searching for the man, officers found his flashlight and later spotted the unconscious victim in a canal behind the house.

Several officers pulled the victim out of the water and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance confirmed the deaths of six people.

“Unfortunately, we have six confirmed deaths at this time. We’ve got all of our teams now, assessing the damage, doing search and rescue. It’s the biggest catastrophe I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told CNN, without providing details of the victims.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, who declared a disaster zone to nine Florida counties, said that Ian could be the “deadliest” hurricane in the state’s history and that preliminary data pointed to a “substantial” number of deaths. .

The number is still unclear, but “we are hearing preliminary reports that there could be substantial loss of life,” he said Thursday at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington.

Ron DeSantis, governor of the state, reported that there were people who could still be in danger in houses flooded with 4, 5 or 6 feet of water.

Carmine Marceno, chief of the Lee County Police Department, where the hurricane made landfall and the destruction was massive, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​that there were fatalities in his county, but said he did not yet know the exact number. .

Marceno said they were assessing the area that is “devastated” and there were people trapped in their residences.

“We still can’t access many of the people who need it,” Marceno said. “It’s a very, very difficult road ahead of us.”

After a tour of the county, Marceno expressed that “we are devastated. Our hearts go out to each resident who is affected. We will get through this together. We are a community and we will overcome this tragedy.”

His police department was receiving hundreds of 911 calls from people in need of rescue, but the roads were impassable.

disaster area

Biden declared areas of the state a disaster, a move that will allow federal aid to be sent to Florida, support recovery efforts in affected areas and provide individual assistance to residents of nine counties.

DeSantis confirmed at a news conference that nine counties have been declared a disaster area: Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota.

Biden will also send the FEMA administrator to Florida this Friday to check on response efforts and see where additional support is needed.

The governor asked Biden to expand the disaster area to include all affected areas.

“The Cayo Costa Islands, which are in front of Fort Myers, are the most impacted and the ones that receive the first aid. Rescue efforts have focused there. Time is of the essence and the window is closing to find survivors,” he said.

He affirmed that there is “historical damage” in the area due to the hurricane and as the situation is evaluated, its magnitude will possibly be greater.

Fallen trees on the Boca Grande Causeway as Hurricane Ian moved inland on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

“Because we have never seen storm surge of this magnitude in a densely populated area that is practically at sea level,” he said.

The situation is complicated because the affected areas, especially Lee and Charlotte counties, must be rebuilt, especially those that provide gasoline, communication and food services.

Lee County “is in a very difficult situation and so is Charlotte.”

While “Sanabel is destruction. There are people who have been rescued from the island. Air operations and rescue boats have already begun,” the governor reported.

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, said they are focused on saving lives and a recovery mission has begun.

He explained that specialized search and rescue teams were activated, especially in hospitals and residences for the elderly. “The help will continue during these months for a complete recovery. There are extraordinary measures deployed.”

Mayorkas announced that people in all affected counties can now start applying for help through FEMA.

Help devastated areas

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 96 members of the Miami-Dade County Fire Department Task Force’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Team were deployed to the hurricane-hit areas.

Levine Cava also visited the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) warehouse, where donations of needed supplies were collected for those affected, located at 1810 NW 94th Ave, Doral, FL 33172.

Michael Capponi, founder of the Global Empowerment Mission, an organization that provides disaster relief as quickly as possible around the world, said in a statement that two massive 18-wheelers filled with thousands of food kits, dressing table, among many other products. Also tarps.

Also participating in this mission are Miami-Dade Fire Chief Raied Jadallah and Miami-Dade Emergency Director Pete Gomez.

Florida authorities and major non-profit aid organizations in Florida are requesting financial support for those affected. Individuals can contribute through the American Red Cross website.

Ian is a hurricane again

Ian, which weakened to a tropical storm this Thursday morning as it moved through central Florida, became a hurricane again, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported at 5:00 p.m.

Its maximum sustained winds were 75 mph (120 km/h) and it was located 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and 335 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the entire South Carolina coast.

It remains as a large tropical system. Its storm-force winds extend 415 (665 km) from its center.

Ian will continue to impact parts of Florida and then Georgia and the Carolinas with high winds, heavy rain and storm surge.

A storm surge watch remains in effect for the Flagler/Volusia County line and the St. Johns River and a hurricane watch remains in effect.

The NHC warned that Ian will continue to cause life-threatening, catastrophic flash and urban flooding across central Florida.

Wrecked boats in downtown Fort Myers on September 29, 2022, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Linda Robertson miami herald

Miami Herald reporter Tess Riski contributed to this story.

This story was originally published on September 29, 2022 9:21 a.m.

