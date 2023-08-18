IAPA organizes free health day for sex workers – La Prensa

Through the Ministry of Health (SEDESA), the Institute for Care and Prevention of Addiction (IAPA) and the Public Health Services of Mexico City, a health day for sex workers was observed, with the aim of providing care to all people without discrimination. Held this Thursday at the Vladimir Lenin Roundabout, Benito Juárez City Hall, where comprehensive medical care is provided free of charge.

IAPA director, Dr. José Antonio Alcocer Sánchez, explained that with the support of IAPA-BÚS, psychological support, HIV and hepatitis C testing are provided and, where appropriate, in addition to other clinical studies for the treatment of addictions , the channel is provided for seeking medical attention. Sex worker.

Dr. Alcoser explained, “If someone needs help for substance abuse, we take care to support them, help them and guide them so that they can be treated by specialists and that too without at any cost.”

We recommend: Talpan has launched a program to improve the housing units

As part of this comprehensive care, syphilis tests were performed; Abdala vaccinated against COVID-19; Vital signs were taken, glucose, lipids, and hemoglobin were detected; family planning, breast cancer detection and guidance on nutrition and oral health; Similarly, an appointment schedule was created for users interested in cervical cancer detection in the health unit.

Counseling on reducing risk and harm to health, counseling on substance use prevention and care, as well as guidance on human rights were provided.

It is noteworthy that IAPA-BÚS is composed of two clinics that aim to serve people with drug addiction problems; The second office is for medical and psychological counseling.

You may be interested in: Protesters shut down the rebel Norte and create chaos in the street

“With all people who use psychoactive substances, our mission is not to judge, criminalize, stigmatize; On the contrary, it is to listen, understand and help”, said Dr. Alcoser.

On her part, Mónica Ramírez Vargas, director of the health jurisdiction in Benito Juárez, explained that during the Medical Day in this mayor’s office, the health of 60 sex workers was taken care of.

With these actions, the Ministry of Health of Mexico City (SEDESA) supports its commitment to guarantee the right to health free of charge, equally and without discrimination.

Follow us on Facebook: La Prensa Official and on Twitter: @laprensaoem