Ibai Llanos reveals how Gerard Piqué is due to the divorce – People – Culture

At the beginning of June, the world confirmed what had been rumored for a few months: the singer Shakira and the soccer player Gerard Piqué had ended their relationship after twelve years of being together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the artists said in a statement.

Since then, each activity carried out by these celebrities has been investigated by the press and released to the public, who are interested in knowing how the two parties have dealt with the breakup.

How is Gerard Pique?

The streamer Y youtuber Spaniard Ibai Llanos, who maintains a very close relationship with the Barcelona footballer, gave an interview in which several European media asked him about Piqué and the way in which he is coping with the separation.

The internet celebrity stated, very succinctly, that Gerard is feeling well and is on track in his career as a Blaugranas defender: “It is not that a difficult moment has passed, but the press in that sense has spoken a lot. He is preparing the season with Barcelona and he is doing well. Everything’s fine”.

Piqué exploded against a journalist?

However, Llanos’ statements have been questioned, since Piqué seems not to be handling his separation in the media so well. Just a few days ago, the athlete was furious with a reporter from Spain who asked him about Shakira.

According to what was reported by the entertainment reporter Jordi Martin on the program ‘El gordo y la flaca’, Piqué was very aggressive with him and ‘broke’ his cell phone in an attempt to stop the questions he asked about his ex-wife .

“I can understand that these are difficult times, for that very reason. I spoke to Piqué with great politeness and respect and even more so because the children were in front”, expressed Martin in his social networks.

In addition, he added that there was a big difference in how Shakira handled the situation with respect to her ex-husband: “The Colombian never loses her nerve with the press and that sometimes we are even heavy with her when she is the one who is really having a bad time in all this.”

