IBAN code, everything you need to know to avoid scams and scams

IBAN code, is communicating it always recommended? Let’s find out what are the risks of providing the IBAN of your current account.

To understand what the IBAN of the current account is likely to give, it is necessary to better know the usefulness and characteristics of the code.

The customer of a bank will receive when he opens a current account the IBAN Code, a sequence of numbers and letters identifying the account itself and its ownership. The International Bank Account Number allows, in fact, to go back without any doubt to the current account holder. Credit institutions in Italy compose the IBAN with 27 characters while abroad it is possible to find codes with 34 characters. Does it often happen that you have to provide the IBAN, when the move is not advisable to avoid falling victim to scams and scams?

IBAN code, what it is

The IBAN code is an alphanumeric code consisting of non-random characters. The combination of numbers and letters, in fact, follows precise rules governing its provision. Specifically, the European Committee for Banking Standards established the need to split the code in sections each with certain information to provide.

The first two letters indicate the national territory of belonging (IT for Italy). Here are the numbers that provide information on the CIN, the international controland the letters identifying the national control. The following five numbers then refer to ABI and give information on the bank to which they belong. The five successive reference numbers to the CABinstead, they refer to the branch of the credit institution. Finally, the last section of characters indicate the current account number of the customer.

The Risks of Providing the IBAN

In order to understand when it is advisable to avoid providing the IBAN, it is necessary to deepen the functionality connected to the code. The IBAN allows you to send wire transfers and receive them and allows the crediting of the pension or salary. To transfer money, you need to know the recipient’s IBAN as well as provide your own to receive a sum that can come, for example, from parents.

Having said that, it is clear how with the IBAN it is possible to carry out operations that they would not allow scammers to withdraw money from the current account. Suffice it to say that the same credit institutions tend to imprint the customer’s account number on credit cards. Consequently, it is reasonable to think that a scam cannot be perpetrated by knowing only the IBAN code. This, however, must not reduce attention to the communication of personal data since numerous phishing or smishing attempts arrive from the web.