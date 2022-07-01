IBD Treatments Used Early Minimize Cancer Risk

These medications have options for infusion, injection, or oral alternatives.

Dr. Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist and specialist in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and member of the board of editors of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Dr Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist and specialist in Inflammatory Bowel Diseasesreported in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, that the drugs against inflammatory diseases of the intestine, used in the course of the condition, “dramatically changes the natural history of the disease, improving the patient’s quality of life and minimizing the risk of cancer”.

The doctor stressed that the good and hopeful things that are being seen in terms of advances in treatment in Crohn’s disease and colitis“is that now we are reaching the point where sometimes I joke with patients, and that is that the concept of the restaurant, and that is that when you go to a restaurant, they give you a menu and in the menu you see the options and you choose what you want, and I think that we are getting closer and closer to that concept”, in reference to the appropriate choice of treatment.

He explained that currently medications have infusion options, injection or oral alternatives. “It is extremely attractive for patients, because intuitively, thinking of young patients, they will prefer it because it is the most normal thing that we can see how people behave, this certainly makes it very attractive.”

Another aspect highlighted by the specialist is that Crohn’s disease and Colitis is a perfect example of what it is a condition that needs management multidisciplinary, “it is not only the gastroenterologist, several experts must intervene managing these patients, properly monitoring them and ensuring that the patient maintains his condition under control at the expense of greatly minimizing side effects”.

He explained that some of these drugs, the adverse effects are very similar and the main risk is the immune system impairment which could be out of control in some patients.

He recalled that patients, it is not that they have to live in a glass box, and they can continue to lead their lives normally, “but it is important that they are more aware and more cautious, for example, visiting hospitals, visiting sick people, being up to date on their vaccinations and day in preventive management“.

