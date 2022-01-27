iBeer, the developer was making $ 20,000 a day

The developers who started creating the first apps for the iPhone experienced moments of glory: the developer of iBeeran app-phenomenon that allowed the user to tilt their iPhone offering viewers the illusion of actually drinking beer, an app that in its heyday allowed its author to earn up to $ 20,000 a day.

The first iPhone apps arrived with the birth of the App Store in 2008 were very simple and it was enough to invent even trivial things to earn record figures. In a recent interview with Mel Magazine, Steve Sheraton – the developer of iBeer – reports that at the time he was a wizard with financial difficulties and that he actually had a similar idea a few years earlier. In fact, Sheraton, before the iPhone, tells of having created E-spresso, a video for the monochrome screen of Palm Pilot which, as long as the movements were synchronized correctly, offered viewers the illusion that he was drinking coffee from the device.

Two years later, Sheraton made the same video for the iPhone; Although the iPhone had an accelerometer and a color display, Apple initially did not allow app development and did not yet offer what would later be known as the App Store. However, Sheraton began selling the movie on the iTunes Store for $ 2.99, earning as much as $ 2,000 a day.

The turning point came in 2008 with the App Store and the possibility for third parties to offer apps. Using the accelerometer of the phone it was possible to perfectly simulate drinking a beer, simulating the movement of foam and liquid that moved according to how the phone was held.

It was a useless but curious app, a nice way to show friends and acquaintances the potential of the new technology available, a “wow” effect that left adults and children amazed. In a world where everything was an absolute novelty, it was possible to make money with even simple apps like this one. IBeer talked about it in media such as the New York Times, Time Magazine, Fortune and CNN and at the peak of its success the developer reports that he was earning between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars a day.

There was no lack of other developers who tried to replicate similar apps, and new features for iBeer that allowed to simulate other liquids (mint, milk, chocolate, etc.), agreements with brewers but slowly the magic vanished and it was of little use to make it free and available for Android. The app is still available on the App Store today but has not been updated since 2017, while the Android version has completely disappeared.

Sheraton was not careful despite the tremendous gains he made, squandering money and suffering from alcoholism that certainly didn’t help. He decided at some point to retire and live in Spain where he now lives, has a farm, grows fruit with his family and develops some apps for magicians and illusionists: a narrow target but less stressful than what he said involved development and success of iBeer, an app that undoubtedly allowed him to turn his life around.