Ibercaja Foundation – The fellow

Projection

Fundación Ibercaja hosts this XIII Edition of the cycle of economics and cinema within the framework of the Funcas Educa program, with the aim of raising awareness and educating citizens in knowledge of economics.

The second film of this cycle was directed by the American Nancy Meyers. The intern tells us how Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway) reluctantly agrees to let the company hire a seventy-year-old man as a senior intern (Robert de Niro).

However, little by little, he will become a great support for his boss and the company.

After the screening, there will be a discussion by Fernando Gil Bayona, general manager at BSH Electrodomesticos, moderated by Alberto Sánchez, director of the Diario Economico radio program (CARTV).

Place: Ibercaja Courtyard of the Infanta. San Ignacio de Loyola, 16. Zaragoza.

To attend you must register at the following link:

https://www.fundacionibercaja.es/usuarios/user/login?activity=a213529ee2bffcb26b039bd0ee9552e08eccd9b15535b3ccf86fc797499466b3691dd6c988b1c4ee

