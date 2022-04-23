Iberia dedicates an aircraft from its fleet to Puerto Rico

Iberia recently unveiled the new image that it will exhibit one of their planes dedicated to Puerto Rico, and with which they will promote the island in the European market.

The design in tropical colors of the A320 model aircraft will travel to more than 100 destinations on routes that include important European markets and incorporates the slogan “Discover Puerto Rico”. The aircraft highlights the attractions of the island through distinctive images such as the facades of Old San Juan. The initiative is part of an agreement of intent between Puerto Rico and Iberia that aims to strengthen trade relations, promote the destination, and boost passenger demand between Puerto Rico and Europe.

Due to consumer demand, and sooner than expected, Iberia recently announced an increase in the frequency of weekly flights. The increase to five trips to Puerto Rico brings the total available seats to around 54,000, and will have an estimated economic impact of over $19 million on the local economy.

Gabriel Perdiguero, Director of Clients, Transformation and Systems of Iberia commented that, “Our commitment to Puerto Rico is total. Iberia is the only European airline that flies direct to the island and this summer we will increase flights to reach five weekly frequencies, above the capacity we offered before the pandemic, a reason for joy that joins the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the first flight with the beloved Caribbean country”.

For his part, Víctor Moneo, Director of LATAM Sales and Iberia Institutional Agreements, added that “we work very closely with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) for tourism promotion throughout Europe and a good example is this Airbus A320 aircraft, vinyl with “Discover Puerto Rico” that will allow us to make the island known among the nearly 100 destinations to which Iberia flies in Europe”.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi stressed that Puerto Rico and Spain have a great cultural and commercial relationship. “This agreement will be of great promotional benefit for our island and it is another of the initiatives that we are working on in the government to increase our presence in Europe. Iberia is a world-class airline and for years it has connected Puerto Rico with Spain directly,” he said.

The CTPR and Iberia signed an agreement to continue supporting air access connections to Puerto Rico, which extends the support commitment between the entities until December 2022 with an investment of over $1 million for marketing efforts. The proposed marketing plan focuses on stimulating the demand for passengers traveling from Spain to Puerto Rico, increasing business development opportunities and increasing air access from Europe to the island.

The director of the Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado, stated that “the expansion of air access is key to the development of the tourism industry and maximizing its contribution to the treasury, while promoting the creation of companies and jobs for the benefit of all . We are proud to have the support of our Iberia partners, an airline that continues to bet on Puerto Rico as a world-class destination in the Caribbean. After the federal restrictions that paused flights on the important direct route between the island and Europe were lifted last July, Iberia has increased the availability of seats on trips to Puerto Rico, exceeding the capacity they offered prior to the pandemic. ”.