IBM achieves quantum supremacy

IBM, on the occasion of the annual Quantum Summit, announced the achievement of quantum supremacy simultaneously with the presentation of his latest Quantum Processor, code name Eagle. The new quantum processor is the first in the world to present more than 100 operational and connected qubits, 127 to be precise. IBM’s claim is fitting: Eagle is, in fact, the embodiment of quantum supremacy. It represents that moment of astonishing awareness: when problems that previously could not be solved can now be addressed.

Doctor Darío Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research, said:

The arrival of the “Eagle” processor is an important step towards the day when quantum computers can surpass classical computers to a significant degree. Quantum computing has the power to transform almost any industry and help us tackle the biggest problems of our time. This is why IBM continues to rapidly innovate quantum hardware design, create ways to enable quantum and classical workloads to power each other, and create a global ecosystem indispensable for the adoption of quantum computing.

Photo Credit: IBM

Applications for quantum computing, now accelerated with IBM Eagle, can be found everywhere, from machine learning optimizations at the modeling of molecules (covering essentially almost all elements of life, from molecular gastronomy to engineering materials and substrates); to the research fields of the pharmaceutical and energy industriesto. Now there is a quantum computer capable of solving computational problems that no classical computer system can decipher. Unfortunately, Eagle is still only available as an exploration device on the IBM Cloud, through its initiative IBM Quantum Network.

IBM Eagle naturally builds on the company’s previous design decisions. Processor follows Hummingbird (2020) 65 qubit and processor Falcon from 27 qubits of 2019 and takes lessons learned from both of these architectures to achieve even more complex quantum circuits than was ever possible before. While qubits can be seen as the equivalent of today’s cores, quantum circuits represent how those cores are arranged. The more qubits (cores) the system has, the more complex programs (layers of quantum circuits) can be executed. IBM claims that Eagle is so advanced that if you were to describe the quantum state of Eagle’s 127 qubits in a classical computer, you would need more bits than there are atoms in all 7.5 billion people on Earth.

IBM is investing further in the field of quantum computing, having implemented its Quantum System One with various partners. Billed as the world’s first integrated quantum computing system, IBM’s System One has been used successfully at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the leading German scientific research institute and at theTokyo University, in Japan. IBM will also distribute its System One at Cleveland Clinic, in the United States. Additionally, IBM Quantum announced a partnership with Yonsei University in Seoul, in South Korea, which will see the exploration of another IBM-based quantum computing system in academia.

The company has now announced the natural evolution of System One. IBM Quantum System Two it is already under development and gives us a glimpse of what the future of quantum computing might look like. IBM says the system will be able to house the next 433 qubit Osprey quantum processor and the 1,121 qubit Condor expected in 2023. IBM appears to be confident that these will be able to take us to the coveted era of Quantum Advantage and that System Two will truly bring revolutionary changes to the foundation of problem solving across industries and sectors – from coordinating the logistics of our global system to designing more efficient batteries.

Photo Credit: IBM

IBM’s Quantum System Two will also lead to more attention to the modularity as an enabling factor for scalability. The goal is for System Two to be able to serve as a delivery vehicle for modular and next-generation iterations of IBM’s quantum computing products, allowing distributions to scale up to a certain point. As such, the system integrates resources that any institution may need to scale. These assets include control electronics (required for qubit manipulation) and cryogenic cooling (which allows the quantum properties of sub-zero temperatures to manifest). The company is already trying to figure out what a cooling system for a million qubit system might look like; for now, the answer is a “super refrigerator” 10ft tall and 6ft wide with internal code name “Goldeneye”(The largest dilution chiller than any other commercially available today).