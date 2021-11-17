IBM: “In two years, quantum computers will outperform traditional transistor computers”

According to IBM in two years quantum computers will be ready to overtake “traditional computers” that don’t use qubits to do their calculations.

Qubit vs bit



As a base variable to represent the unit of measurement of the amount of information, instead of bits which can only have a value of 1 or 0 and are based on transistors, quantum computers use qubits and to represent them they use electrons that can assume different states.

Qubits are the quantum variant of bits, and have the same restrictions as normal bits, i.e. they must still return a value of 1 or 0, but the value of a qubit only needs to be well defined when a measurement is made to extract an output. At all other times, its state will be something more complex than what a simple binary value can communicate. And to represent its probabilistic states, the Bloch sphere and vector and matrix calculations are used.

A qubit represented in a Bloch sphere

Among the various companies that compete for “quantum supremacy” there are also Google and IBM. By “quantum supremacy” we mean a concept expressed in 2012 by John Preskill, an American theoretical physicist, according to which such supremacy occurs when quantum computers manage to do things that are impossible for traditional computers. This type of supremacy has always been an element of challenge sometimes hastily brought up.

In two years, quantum computers will overtake traditional computers. Almost



Through Reuters, IBM has made it known that it has designed a new quantum computing chip that will allow quantum systems to start surpassing classic computers in some tasks within the next two years.

IBM mentioned the 127 qubits available to the Eagle quantum chip and above all the 433 qubits of the “Osprey” chip which should see the light in 2022, followed by the “Condor” chip which will have 1,121 qubits.

The company said that, at that point, quantum computers will have the power to outperform transistor-based computers. It should be noted, explaining it briefly, that the computing power of quantum computers is represented by the probability of obtaining a correct result.

The result of a calculation is closer to its high probability than to a unique result, and it is in a sense how the precision and computational capacity of a quantum computer is defined.

Darío Gil, head of IBM Research, told Reuters: “We believe we will be able to achieve a demonstration of quantum advantage – something that may have practical value – within the next two years.“

Also noting that at the stroke of the two-year forecast, quantum computers will not be able on their own to surpass transistor computers, but there will be an interregnum period in which some parts of a computational application will run on traditional chips and some parts on quantum chips, depending on what will work best for each task.

It should also be noted that, at the moment, qubits operate at temperatures of -273 ° C inside a cryogenic fridge, but the control chips that read the qubit data operate at room temperature. In this regard, Intel recently presented its solution: the Horse Ridge control chip which can run at -270 ° C next to the quibits.