IBM introduces Eagle, the first quantum processor with more than 100 qubits

L’IBM Quantum Summit, the American giant’s annual conference on quantum computers, was an opportunity to remove the veils from the company’s next generation of quantum processors. Called Eagle, the new chips beat the record of available qubits exceeding the quota of 100 and arriving at 127. IBM also unveiled news regarding the system surrounding the processor, with the new one IBM System Two, and the software.

Eagle: the first quantum processor with more than 100 qubits is from IBM

It is often said that one of the greatest strengths of qubits is their ability to express the values ​​0, 1, and 0 and 1. This ability to simultaneously contain two opposite values ​​is particularly important because it allows you to perform very complex calculations considering all possible combinations at the same time. If we consider two qubits, in fact, they can represent four values ​​at the same time: 00, 01, 10 and 11. If we arrive at 127 qubits, the number of possible combinations rises to 2 ^ 127, that is a one followed by 38 zeros ( to be precise: 1.7014 × 10³⁸). More or less like this: 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.

Such a number cannot be represented by any traditional computer currently existing; in fact, it is predicted that a supercomputer capable of doing this will not exist at all. To give an idea of ​​the because, just think that it is estimated that about 1 × 10⁵⁰ atoms make up the Earth as a whole. In order to have a classical computer capable of representing all those states at the same time, in the unrealistic case in which each atom corresponds to a bit, it would be necessary to use a significant portion of the atoms of the Earth (one atom every thousand billion: not a few!).

Precisely for this reason, quantum computers are believed to be one fundamental tool for advancing scientific research and many other applications: because they provide a computing power that simply cannot be obtained with traditional computers.

The new quantum processor that IBM announced, Eagle, is the first to overcome the 100 qubit barrier, reaching the number of 127mentioned above. IBM notes that this is the first quantum processor that cannot be simulated with classical methods, precisely because of the reasons explained above.

Eagle is built by exploiting techniques developed in the production of traditional processors: it is in fact made up of different layers that communicate with each other, as happens in many silicon-based products that we use every day, from microprocessors to cameras. The reason why IBM chose this fabrication technique is that it allows to increase the number of qubits without significantly increasing the errors. One of the main obstacles to the development of quantum computers is in fact the need to keep qubits isolated from the rest of the world as much as possible: any interaction with the outside world changes their state, thus leading them to lose quantum characteristicswhich make them interesting to carry out the various calculations. Using this multi-layered approach to chip fabrication, however, IBM has managed to strike a good balance between increased computing power and amount of errors.

Speaking of the amount of errors, IBM also announced that the previous generation processor, Falcon, has been improved to the point of achieving a rather low error rate: one every 1000 gate, that is, one every 1000 logical operations performed with the qubits inside it. This improvement is the result of a better understanding of how to make more faithful quantum processors, will then be reflected over time also on subsequent models and devices available to the public.

The transition to this new multi-layered production method is essential, according to IBM, in order to reduce interference and thus reach the milestone of 1000 qubits: the company’s plans set this goal for 2023. Next year, instead, we should see the arrival of a processor with more than 400 qubits.

Again as a matter of scalability, Eagle makes use of the multiplexing readout. Introduced with the second version of Hummingbird, the 65-qubit processor announced last year, this technology causes the electronics for controlling qubits to be drastically reduced. The previous processors had in fact a whole set of devices for each qubit and this is not sustainable neither from a size point of view, nor from a thermal point of view as the number of qubits increases.

Eagle arranges its qubits in what IBM calls “heavy hex”: the qubits are positioned in such a way that they connect to two or three neighbors as if they were on the sides and vertices of a grid of hexagons. This arrangement ensures, like the other measures, that interactions and, therefore, possible errors are limited to a minimum.

IBM talks about a “explosion of varieties like that of the Cambrian” referring to the possibilities for science that new quantum computers will open up in the future. We would like to broaden this definition to the variety and speed with which the quantum computing sector is developing, which in a very short time has become so active that we see new discoveries and revolutionary results on an almost weekly basis. Certainly IBM is betting a lot on this future made of quantum processors and cryogenic refrigerators and, at least for the moment, is leading the way on many fronts.

IBM System Two: the cryogenic platform for the quantum computers of tomorrow

One of the biggest problems for quantum computers, as mentioned, is that of the maintenance of temperatures. The structures full of tubes and cables that we usually associate with these devices (as in the photo above) serve precisely for this purpose, since they consist of the cables for the control of the processors and the assembly of tubes and control electronics that allow to bring the qubits to temperatures close to absolute zero (0 K, or -273.15 ° C).

All the processors that IBM has presented so far relied on the same platform, IBM System One, but its limitations are already evident today with Eagle. With Osprey, the 433 qubit processor to be launched next year, and with Condor, which will be launched in 2023 and will have 1121 qubits, System One will no longer be able to meet the cooling and control needs of the new processors. For this reason IBM presented System Two, a new modular platform that will allow to host quantum computers with more powerful processors and, potentially, also devices with multiple processors connected together.

The cryogenic refrigerator was developed together with the Finnish one Bluefors: the new system is about three meters high and about 1.80 m wide, in addition to requiring installation in particularly controlled places. According to IBM, System Two paves the way for the creation of real quantum data centers in which it will be possible to host numerous quantum computers.

This goal now appears distant and certainly research will have to take further steps before reaching it. However, IBM reiterated over and over again during the conference how the promises it has made so far have been kept and that, for this reason, there is reason to have confidence in its work and in the fact that it will be able to reach the goals it he outlined in his roadmap.

Using quantum computers today: IBM’s Quantum Serverless recipe

Two facts are now taken for granted in the world of quantum computing: the first is that today’s quantum computers I am not yet able to address the large-scale problems whose resolution is important for the advancement of different disciplines; the second is that not all problems have a concrete advantage from being solved by a quantum computer and it is therefore better to use a traditional computer.

Starting from these two ideas the Quantum Serverless of IBM, which allows developers to use a mix of classical and quantum computers in a simple way and with the same flexibility and scalability that characterize the serverless paradigm in the “traditional” cloud.

IBM’s idea is to use a set of techniques to make the most of the tools available: the company talks about “circuit knitting”, which can also be translated as “knitting with circuits. “), or theuse of traditional computers to find different approaches to the problem which in turn allow to reduce the amount of computations that the quantum computer has to perform. This takes advantage of the capabilities of traditional computers to the fullest, but also ensures that the small quantum computers now available can actually be useful. Classical computers are also used for error correction in calculations performed by quantum counterparts.

Beyond that, IBM aims for “frictionless” development (frictionless) with a model that is very similar to the serverless model of the various cloud service providers: giving developers the possibility of focus solely on the code, without having to consider infrastructure management or life-cycle management of execution or scalability, along with a pay-as-you-go model that excludes downtime from billing.

The development of quantum computers will inevitably also involve software optimization. IBM recently launched Qiskit Runtime, which allows containers hosted on classic hardware to access quantum devices with low latency, thus increasing the performance of different usage scenarios by up to 120 times compared to previous software. Qiskit Runtime was initially only available on one quantum computer for a few select partners, but the company has now expanded its availability to all the devices it makes available.

We may not get to have “a quantum computer in every home,” in the words of Bill Gates, but undoubtedly IBM believes the future lies in these devices. And it’s hard not to share the enthusiasm for this significant advance in science and technology.