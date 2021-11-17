IBM unveils quantum processor that promises to beat all supercomputers – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

It is called Eagle and thanks to its 127 qubits it also beats the machine designed by Google

The fight for quantum supremacy is only just beginning but it is already giving great results. IBM has just announced the birth of Eagle, a 127 qubit quantum processor e if this formula seems incomprehensible, no problem. We are literally talking about another world, of machines capable of performing in 200 seconds the calculations that a classic supercomputer performs in 10 thousand years.

A quantum (or quantum) computer completely different from traditional machines. The latter are based on the bit, a binary unit that thinks according to the principle of on and off, ones and zero. The quantum counterpart, on the other hand, is based on quantum bits (qubits in fact) that can be turned on and off at the same time, both one and zero, offering multiple solutions at the same time. Let’s take an example: to look up a word in a dictionary a supercomputer scans every single line of every single page until it finds it. A quantum computer, on the other hand, does not need it: as if it already had all the pages open in front of it, with all the words in sight and it only had to fish for that request. hence the leap forward.

In the case of Eagle, we are talking about a machine capable of overcoming not only traditional computers but also the quantum ones seen so far. In 2019, Google claimed it had conquered quantum supremacy (i.e. the possibility that quantum computers can do things impossible for traditional computers) thanks to a 54-qubit machine contested by IBM. The Chinese university of science and technology, Ustc, had reached 60 qubits, then 64 qubits had been reached but now IBM flies at 127 qubits. The company has not disclosed any performance data but he claims that Eagle is the first processor that cannot be simulated on a traditional supercomputer. And it is already looking to the future.

Eagle was made using a new technique that provides qubit control components placed in a multi-level physical architecture, with the qubits kept on a separate layer. It will also be the basis of the next Osprey and Condor that they will field, respectively, 433 qubits and 1121 qubits. They are expected starting in 2023 when they will begin their advance alongside traditional supercomputers. We believe we will be able to achieve a demonstration of quantum advantage – something that may have practical value – within the next two years, IBM’s head of research Daro Gil told Reuters.