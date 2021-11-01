Ibra, a heavy free-kick: 400 goals in various leagues and 150 in A | News

The Swede also took away from Totti the title of senior scorer at the Olimpico

The goal scored on a free kick by Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Roma allowed theAC Milan striker to touch share 400 goals in the various championships in which he played (the 1st had arrived on 30 October 1999). In Serie A it is instead the 150th. In our championship, Ibra has achieved with this four free-kick goals: the last time before today was in Milan-Cagliari 3-0 on 29 January 2012. Among other things, with this marking the Swede (who has already turned 40) has also removed a Francesco Totti the record for the oldest scorer in Serie A history at the Olimpico in Rome: the Giallorossi captain had scored at 39 years, 11 months and 15 days in Rome-Sampdoria 3-2, in the 2016-17 season.

A goal that the Swede then celebrated by turning his gaze towards the stands of the Olimpico from which offensive chants had arrived against him and for this he was cautioned by Maresca.

“Today we played a great game, played with great confidence – commented the Swede after the Olimpico victory – It is a great victory, we knew it would not be easy, but we must continue like this. The goal on punishment? Every now and then I make some surprises “.

“I need the whistles, they make me feel alive – he added – We want to win and we have to fight until the end. We have shown that we have great character especially when there are ten of us left. Scudetto? We try, but the championship is long and we need to have continuity. We believe in it but it is still early, we have to think one game at a time ”.