Ibra and CR7, what disappointments! If Italy goes to the playoffs it risks a nightmare draw: and there is also Lewandowski … | First page

Roberto Mancini’s national team was already a very delicate situation. Tomorrow evening, the Azzurri will have to go and win in Northern Ireland, where the team coached by Ian Baraclough has not yet conceded a goal in these World Cup qualifiers, always with an eye on Switzerland-Bulgaria, hoping that the Swiss will not succeed in the goleada. To make it even more dramatic, today’s results were added, one in particular, which saw Portugal in CR7 (and not only) to be reassembled in Lisbon by Serbia of Milinkovic-Savic and thus condemning himself to pass from the very dangerous (we know something about it) mechanism of the playoffs. In addition to the Lusitanians, then, fOur possible opponents in case we miss the first place in the group will be Ibra’s Sweden (and not only) and Lewandowski’s Poland (who has yet to play the last game but is already mathematically second), together with Elmas’s North Macedonia, Miranchuk’s Russia and the ever tame Scotland, also awaiting the verdicts of groups D, E and G and the Nations League teams.

BOMBER DANGER – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are three of the strongest and most iconic strikers of the twenty-first century and for all three, Qatar 2022 could be the last world championship in his career: for Ibra certainly, for the other two it is quite probable. T.all three, however, risk not going to Qatar, just like the European Champion National Team. All three, on the other hand, could be able to go there and become the reason why the reigning European Champion National Team blatantly lacks access to the subsequent World Cups. Ronaldo’s Portugal, but also by Leao, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Renato Sanches etcetera, etcetera rcertainly represents the greatest risk. Ibra’s Sweden, but also of Isak – a very promising forward who is enchanting Spain with the Real Sociedad shirt – of the Juventus player Kulusevski, of the Bolognese Svanberg, and of the attacking midfielder of Leipzig Forsberg, it evokes very bad memories, which we would all prefer to avoid. There Polandfinally, it is enough Lewandowski-addict and indeed, often does not even manage to serve their fantastic attacking terminal as it should, but it is still an experienced national team, full of players who know our football, like Zielinski, Bereszynski, Milik and Linettye who has as center forward one of the two best interpreters in the world of that role.

NIGHTMARE TO BE DISCOVERED – We all still have the memory of that gray night at San Siro imprinted, who was sold out and dressed up, unaware that he would soon become the scene of the greatest and most unexpected drama in the history of our football. The victory this summer made us rejoice, it gave us hope and euphoria, but it did not cancel it. Who was at the stadium, but above all who, like Insigne, was on the pitch, remembers it very well. It is a drama that no one wants to relive but which, unfortunately, is no longer so unlikely (and the situation would become even more serious in the unfortunate event that we were to catch Portugal). That’s why tomorrow you have to win at all costs (and cross your fingers while looking at the result on the other court), to banish that nightmare once and for all and make sure it doesn’t come back to haunt us, or at least not so shortly after those magical nights when it had turned into the sweetest and most unexpected of dreams.