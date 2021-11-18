Ibra and Milan, another year together: renewal closer, the signing can arrive at the beginning of the year

Another year with Ibrahimovic? Yes, it is probable and feasible. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, positive signs are filtering from Casa Milan. Because the harmony between the Swede and the Rossoneri environment is total, just as individual and collective ambitions are aligned. And because the player’s performance is positive. In short, there are all the conditions to continue together a little longer.

Appointment at the beginning of the year

In a few months – reports the rosea – Ibra and AC Milan will discuss the renewal until 2023. In all likelihood, the parties will meet at the beginning of the year, when the winter transfer market will be closed and the other renewals defined. There don’t seem to be any obstacles of an economic or technical nature, just an unknown factor to be taken into consideration, namely the condition of Zlatan. If the body of the 40-year-old Swedish striker responds as he has done so far (he’s fine, he’s recovered from knee surgery and tendon problems and is getting back in shape), there will be no qualms.

Eternal leader and driver

In short, if Ibrahimovic will be this even later – we will find out, as mentioned, in a few months – signing for another year with the Rossoneri will only be a formality. Zlatan is an important point of reference in the Milan dressing room and on the pitch he has shown that he can still make a difference, obviously with the right countermeasures, therefore with careful management of his presence. All that remains is to wait, then, but Ibra has already made his decision. And it matches the club’s thinking.