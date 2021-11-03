Ibra-Giroud relay, Diaz is back from the start

The eve of Milan-Porto, the first real one in or out of the Rossoneri season. AC Milan’s Champions League hopes all pass from tomorrow’s match against the Portuguese. Mister Pioli’s team is offering an impressive roadmap in the league, with victories arrived with play, desire, personality and determination, all things that tomorrow night the boys who will take the field will have to show for the entire 90 minutes. . Pioli does not recover anyone compared to the trip to Rome on Sunday but loses Ballo-Touré, who has not trained today due to an ankle that has not yet healed completely. Let’s see in detail the possible choices of the Rossoneri coach:

GIROUD – The relay between Giroud and Ibrahimovic continues: against Porto it will be the Frenchman from the beginning, with Zlatan ready to take over. Behind the number nine there will be a trocar made up of Saelemaekers and Leao on the outside and Brahim Diaz, the Spaniard returns to the holder after some time, in the center.

SANDRO AND ISMA – In midfield, Pioli has three very strong players for two places: tomorrow night it will be the turn of Bennacer and Tonali, with Kessie on the bench ready to take over during the match. Krunic and Bakayoko are also available.

BACK ROMAGNOLI – Compared to Rome there will also be a change in defense: next to Fikayo Tomori it will be the turn of captain Alessio Romagnoli: Simon Kjaer rests. The rest of the department presents no particular surprises: Calabria on the right, Theo Hernandez on the left, Tatarusanu in goal.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali; Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.