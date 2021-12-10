Ibra: ‘I am responsible for Milan, I will do everything to win the Scudetto. Naples? Skipped the day of the signing. I’m afraid to retire ‘| First page

The attacker of the Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, spoke live in Radio Deejay taking advantage of the publication of his book to speak at 360 degrees of the Milan, his elimination from the Champions League and his future.

THE BOOK – “I haven’t told everything, there are still so many things to say. I spent a lot of money in Ikea, I deserve a small share of the company. There are no rules in the game. I always try to be myself. I don’t think I’m doing it on purpose, the my attitude is natural. On the pitch I am calm, then you find your way of doing things. I am confident because I believe in myself. Then the speaker has to demonstrate. Before the programs in the USA they sent me the questions but I did not like it because I prefer the spontaneous responses: so you attack or defend “

THE CHAMPIONS – “We are disappointed with the Champions League exit, I am so sorry and we are so sorry but we will fight to win the Scudetto. We will do everything to win it and we will not give up. In failure there is also success, we will grow and gain experience”

BOMB READY TO EXPLODE – “Today the relationship with the defenders is calm, before it was a bomb: I did not know if I was losing my patience or I was calm. Today it is calmer and I know how to control myself. Today they have much more respect than me while before the defenders attacked me and had no respect . There are some old generation defenders like Chiellini. I respect him and I like him when there is a bit of war so I feel alive. “

REFEREES – “If I were a referee I wouldn’t whistle so much because I like duels. In England they let people play and they don’t whistle so much, I like this way of refereeing”

RESPONSIBILITY’ – “Now I am very focused. I know what it takes to charge me. I have responsibility in front of my teammates. They look at me because I speak on the pitch and in the locker room. They feel protected but they have to take their responsibilities and grow. Leao convinced himself to run However, he didn’t come to me. He didn’t run, I tried but I couldn’t find a mental contact with him. I couldn’t but in the preseason he exploded and started alone. “

NAPLES – “I was in America and Mino told me to go back to play in Europe, in Italy. At that moment I watched a documentary on Maradona, the fans were an incredible thing. I had talked to Napoli and the day I had to sign they sent Ancelotti away. . He convinced me, it was all done. I had talked a lot with him and the day he left I felt so insecure. Then Milan arrived. “

FEAR OF WITHDRAWING – “The plan was to go to Naples for 4 months, win the Scudetto and return to Sweden. Things went well for Milan and I felt the desire to play and I decided to extend the contract. I hadn’t talked to my wife and I went on passion. I’m afraid to retire “

INJURIES – “I was 35 when I broke my knee. It’s all a matter of mentality. When it happened everyone thought I was finished. When they tell me these things it’s like putting fuel on fire, I set goals. I wanted to come back strong but I didn’t know how it would go “

The MLS – “American football is made up of a lot of advertising and marketing. They don’t have a base to create talent. I showed myself how to play seriously, now they are back to playing baseball. The regulation is difficult. I used to go to the beach to play because there is one. it was less pressure. I could go without a shirt and feel normal and playful at the beach with the other kids’