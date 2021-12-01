“Ibra in blue with dad would have been the turning point. Going away was a disappointment, winning at Napoli would have been special”

Katia Ancelotti, daughter of Carlo, former Napoli manager currently at Real Madrid, made some statements to Radio Kiss Kiss:

“I have read the words of Ibrahimovic. My father came to Napoli to win but sometimes things don’t go the way you would like. Winning at Napoli would have been great, in such a special environment where you haven’t won in a long time, it would have been really nice. . With Ibrahimovic, dad has a great relationship. Anyone who knows Zlatan knows that he is a very humble person even if he does the phenomenon. It was really a shame because together they could have done very well. The month of November was terrible and the arrival of Irahimovic would have really given an incredible shock to the environment because he would have really changed a dressing room. My father likes to be on the pitch and the coaching profession would not allow him to. He will probably go to coach a national team but for now he prefers to live the daily training. it was a big disappointment because it was not a season to throw away, but things are going as they should. Now I am happy that it is Madrid but I really hope that the Napoli can win the Scudetto. I have suffered so much in leaving this city. It has been a short but intense year and I consider it my city “.