“Ibra is fine, Rebic recovered”
Difficult path, but first in the league, this is how the season of Milan coached by Stefano Pioli continues: tomorrow night the Rossoneri will face Inter in the derby of the 12th matchday of Serie A 2021/22, the clear goal is to get the three points to maintain the top of the standings and increase the gap from the Nerazzurri.
The AC Milan coach spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match, below are the most interesting passages of the thought he expressed.
Pegs on the conditions of Ibrahimovic
“The team is fine, we are prepared for this derby, an important and prestigious match, we want to win. Ibrahimovic is a phenomenon, he is fine, he has been the protagonist of an excellent performance with Roma, he is very motivated like all his teammates” .
Pegs on the racing shield
“Inter are favorites, they are the winners of the last Scudetto, we and Napoli have made an unthinkable and extraordinary start, we will try tomorrow to discover their weaknesses. It will not be a decisive match, even if it is certainly important. too much in the end “.
Pioli on the importance of Brozovic for Inter
“It’s a very different team from last year, they have players who can find the game at any time, whoever defends better will win. We will pay attention to Brozovic’s characteristics, we will try to dirty their early game.”
Pegs on the Milan infirmary
“Rebic has recovered, he has done the last two training sessions with us and is available, as are Florenzi and Ballo-Touré. We will see Messias after the break.”
Pegs on training doubts
“We will have to play with conviction and confidence, get used to big challenges, it must become normality for us. We want to go back to winning in Italy and in Europe. Ballotings? The choices made, the players already know.”
Pegs on the comparison between the two roses
“I would not take anyone away from Inter, I bet on mine. We must be fearless and courageous, we will play it with boldness and desire to win duels. For tomorrow the motivational work is easy, the players are stimulated and focused.”