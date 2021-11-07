“Ibra is fine, Rebic recovered”

Pegs on the conditions of Ibrahimovic

“The team is fine, we are prepared for this derby, an important and prestigious match, we want to win. Ibrahimovic is a phenomenon, he is fine, he has been the protagonist of an excellent performance with Roma, he is very motivated like all his teammates” .

Pegs on the racing shield

“Inter are favorites, they are the winners of the last Scudetto, we and Napoli have made an unthinkable and extraordinary start, we will try tomorrow to discover their weaknesses. It will not be a decisive match, even if it is certainly important. too much in the end “.

Pioli on the importance of Brozovic for Inter

“It’s a very different team from last year, they have players who can find the game at any time, whoever defends better will win. We will pay attention to Brozovic’s characteristics, we will try to dirty their early game.”