Ibra is not enough for Milan, first knockout in the league: a duck from Tatarusanu, a pearl from Saponara and a brace from Vlahovic make Fiorentina enjoy | First page

Vincenzo Italiano is the anti-Milan, defeated last season in La Spezia and for the first time in this championship on the field of Fiorentina in the third advance of the 13th day of A league after Atalanta-Spezia and Lazio-Juventus. At the moment the Rossoneri remain first (on equal points with Napoli, on the pitch on Sunday a San Siro against Inter) while the Viola reach Lazio in fifth place in the standings at -11 from the summit.

Italian is struggling with an emergency in defense where, in addition to the goalkeeper Dragowski and the other injured Nastasic, the suspended Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta are absent. In the viola there are Bonaventura and Saponara, on the other side the former on duty are Tatarusanu and Pioli, who must do without the various Maignan, Calabria, Tomori and Rebic. Cage holder, Romagnoli on the bench and the captain’s armband goes to Kessié with Kjaer deputy. Arbitrator Guide, with Massa al Var.

A duck from Tatarusanu and the failure of Gabbia to give the ball the advantage to Duncan. Fiorentina resists the reaction of Milan and at the end of the first half doubles thanks to one magic of Saponara, who bags the ball under seven with a great right to turn from the edge.

In the second half Pioli inserts Florenzi, Messias and Giroud in place of Kalulu, Saelemaekers and Brahim Diaz. Vlahovic drops the trio on the counterattack, but then Ibrahimovic is unleashed (the 40-year-old Swedish AC Milan striker becomes the oldest player ever to sign a multiple scoring in Serie A) who reopens the game with a brace using a mistake by Bonaventura. Replaced by Castrovilli, brought in by Italian together with Nico Gonzalez for Callejon. Pioli responds with Bennacer and Krunic for Tonali and Leao, who has asked for the change because of the cramps. Nico Gonzalez steals the ball from Theo Hernandez and serves Vlahovic, who scores twice. In the minutes of added time, Venuti’s own goal (after a cross from the usual Ibra) sets the result at 4-3.