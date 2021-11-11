Ibra ko, Ronaldo’s Portugal brakes. Germany and Croatia in avalanche

World Cup Qualification Standings

Show of Germany, Ronaldo slows down

Big win for Germany against Liechtenstein. The game for the Teutonics starts immediately downhill. Killer intervention in the penalty area and direct red for Hofer. From the spot Gundogan displaces Buchel and signs the 1-0. At 20 ‘doubling of Flick’s eleven thanks to an own goal by Kaufmann. Three minutes later it is Sané who signs the three of a kind and in the 24th minute Reus, with the goal unguarded, scores the poker goal. At the start of the second half Sané scored another goal, bringing the result 5-0. At 76 ‘Thomas Muller makes it 6-0 with a header on the development of a corner. Four minutes later Baku set the score at 7-0 while Thomas Muller still had glory 4 minutes from time. At 89 ‘an own goal by Goppel sets the result on the final 9-0. Spain imposes itself in the home of Greece and flies in the lead of group B overtaking Sweden. Match decided in the 27th minute thanks to a foul in the penalty area by Giannoulis on Martinez. From the spot Sarabia scores the 1-0, displacing Vlachodimos. Draw with white goals, however, between Ireland and Portugal. The most delicious occasion of the match happens to Cristiano Ronaldo as usual but his header, at 67 ‘, ends up by a whisker. In the final, the guests also remain outnumbered due to the expulsion of Pepe.

Sweden ko, Perisic and Pasalic in goal with Croatia

There Sweden from Ibrahimovic loses 2-0 at home to Georgia on the ninth day of World Cup Qualifiers. Match unlocked in the 61st minute by Kvaratskhelia following a scrum in the penalty area. At 77 ‘it is still the Rubin Kazan midfielder to sign the doubling with a nice personal action. Due to this defeat, Andersson’s team remains at 15 points and risks being overtaken by Luis Enrique by Spain. The Milan center-forward is deployed as a starter and remains on the pitch for the full 90 ‘. Kulusevski, on the other hand, enters in the 74th minute in place of Claesson. Croatia beat Malta 7-1. Guests unlock it immediately. At 6 ‘Kramaric appears in front of the goalkeeper and serves Perisic. The side of Inter with the goal unguarded scores the goal of advantage for the eleven of Dalic. At 22 ‘the guests double thanks to a header from Caleta-Car. Malta takes advantage of a clumsy own goal from Brozovic in the 31st minute and shortens the distance but Croatia spreads. At 39 ‘another beautiful assist from Kramaric for Pasalic who signs the 3-1. In full recovery Modric scores the poker goal for the guests. At the beginning of the second half Majer makes it 5-1 and in the 53rd minute Kramaric takes advantage of yet another defensive error by Malta scoring the goal of 6-1. At 64 ‘again Majer, served by a good filter from Livaja, sets the result on the definitive 7-1.

Manita of Macedonia of Elmas, equal between Slovakia and Slovenia

There fruit salad of the North exceeds 5-0 theArmenia and rises to 15 points in the J. Match group opened on 22 ‘by the former Palermo Trajkovski. At 36 ‘Bardhi, served by Elmas, signs the doubling with a precise conclusion from the edge of the penalty area. At 66 ‘the Levante midfielder scores 3-0 from the spot. At 79 ‘another assist from Elmas for poker signed by Ristovski. At 90 ‘Bardhi hat-trick again from the spot. Draw, 2-2, between Slovakia and Slovenia. The visitors took the lead on 18 minutes thanks to a Zajc header. At 57 ‘hand ball in the penalty area by Blazic who receives the second yellow of the match leaving the guests outnumbered. From the spot Duda scores the 1-1. At 62 ‘Slovenia moved forward thanks to a header by Mevlja on the development of a corner kicked by Ilicic. In the 74th minute the hosts found the same level again with a blow from outside of Strelec’s first intention. A draw with white goals, however, between Romania and Iceland.

Russia demolishes Cyprus, Milinkovic’s Serbia poker in a friendly

There Russia is imposed 6-0 against Cyprus and locks the first place in group H. The hosts immediately unlock the match, on 4 ‘, with Erokhin. In the 55th minute, Karpin’s team scored a 2-0 counterattack with Smolov. A minute later Russia signs the trio thanks to a fantastic personal action by Mostovoy. At 62 ‘Sutormin achieves poker with a header from close range and between 82’ and 87 ‘Zabolotnyi and Erokhin definitively close the match. The Luxembourg exceeds 3-1Azerbaijan, outnumbered by the 21 ‘. The guests unlocked the match, in the 67th minute, thanks to a fantastic overhead kick by Gerson Rodrigues. In the 78th minute it was Sheriff Tiraspol’s midfielder Thill who scored the double. Goal of the flag of the hosts in the 82nd minute with a header from Salahli on the development of a corner and in the 91st minute Rodrigues scores the final 3-1. There Serbia beats the friendly Qatar 4-0. Match opened at the end of the first half by Lukic. Between 51 ‘and 53’ Serbia flies to 3-0 thanks to goals from Jovic and Vlahovic. The poker goal, on the other hand, was signed by Milinkovic-Savic in the 83rd minute.

