“Ibra never forgets to remind everyone who’s in charge!”

Milan striker Olivier Giroud gave an interview to the French newspaper L’Equipe. Here are his statements.

On his start to the season with Milan: “I have the satisfaction of having started well. I have scored four goals in five home games. And I have had Covid, back problems or chronic ankle problems. But this is the daily life of a 35 year old!”.

On the landing in Milanello: “My arrival in Italy was a little written, after having previously had contacts with other clubs (Inter, Lazio and Juventus, ed). Destiny wanted it to be Milan. I wanted to discover this very exciting championship. I wanted to take on a new challenge. Everything was there to boost my career. “

In the shadow of Ibrahimovic: “When I signed the contract at Casa Milan there were Pioli, Maldini, the sports director Massara, my agent Michele Manuello and myself. The coach asked me about Ibra and how I saw living with him. I said if I didn’t think about it. to be able to play with Zlatan, if I was not ready to compete, I would not have been in that office. Ibra did not scare me. It is also an opportunity to be able to grow with him, to be able to continue learning with a person who has an exceptional career. Ibrahimovic is a leader: we complement each other. His charisma, his presence in the locker room and his leadership on the pitch are above all else. I am here to be an added value, even for an experience. But the important thing is that we are both still hungry for competition and trophies. We remain determined and even complementary. “

More on Ibra: “For me, he is a normal person. We talk about everything and nothing. After, it is true that he imposes his personality. He is very respected. I also think he has real respect for me that I have won great things and that I resist in football ad high levels like him. But he never forgets to remind everyone who’s in charge! When I signed he said I was a good “rookie”, but there was only one “king” at Milan, and it was him! “.

