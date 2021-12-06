Ibra on his teammate: “He has totally changed!”

The words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for TV courier.

Childhood and sportsman he admires

These are the words of the AC Milan striker: “For me, for what he did in and out of the ring, the greatest sportsman is Muhammad Ali. If he said something then he did it. He had great personality.

I lived in the ghetto for seventeen years with my family. Then later, leaving him, I discovered a new world. At the beginning I was very angry and lost control, on and off the pitch. Then with age I tamed it, making it come out in a positive way“.

Football myths and defenders addressed

“For me, the strongest footballer of all time is Ronaldo the Phenomenon. I’ve only seen Maradona on TV. Ronaldo, even live and as a child I tried to imitate him.

Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s difficult, they are both very strong. I say Messi because I played with him and because he is not built, it all comes naturally to him.

I played against many strong defenders, then in Italy there were a lot of them. Ten years ago, the defenders were badder and there was no VAR. If I had to name names I would say Nesta, Maldini, Stam, Chiellini And Thiago Silva.

When I was playing with Thiago, I said: “I have an Ibra in defense“. Complete defender, he knew how to do everything. Then also in Paris we won together. He is a top in his role “.

Mihajlovic And Materazzi? The first was a sports provocateur, the other just wanted to hurt. You understand it when someone wants to hurt you. In fact, I waited for the right moment to take revenge on the field. From that duel I got up, he didn’t. It was my answer after five long years.

Pippo Inzaghi, after the game he said to me: “It was the best derby ever won in his career. Goals from Ibra and Materazzi in hospital“.

Racism and return to Milan

“The whole stadium a Rome, after scoring, he was against me. I had too much adrenaline. I scored and cheered with open arms as usual, but the referee warned me. I asked him for an explanation, since fifty thousand people were yelling at me and I was the one who paid. It was very strange.

I remembered the old man Milan, very different from the current one. But to return to the top, many sacrifices are still needed“.

Leao and Scudetto

“We all have a different character. Leao it is young, it is maturing, it can still grow. He is so talented, at first I couldn’t stimulate him.

If he doesn’t help himself, no one can do it for him. Before this season, however, he changed completely, he understood for himself what he had to do.

Scudetto? Let’s see who wins. This year the championship is very interesting. The championship, however, is decided in February or March, not now“.

Withdrawal and suffering

“The secret to reaching these levels at forty is the mentality. I am challenging my body every day.

Withdraw? I’m a little afraid to quit because I don’t know what the future holds. My family came from a war, they know what suffering is and I’m used to suffering. When I’m angry I play even better than when I’m happy“.