Ibra or Giroud against Juve? Pioli’s decision

When comes the difficult task of deciding the formation, for Pegs it must never be easy to choose who to leave out between Ibrahimovic And Giroud: both always want to give their best for the team but only one of them will have the chance to take the field from the start.

Ibrahimovic, Milan

According to what reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic appears to be the candidate a start from the beginning, with Giroud ready to take over in the second half.

Pioli is therefore ready to rely onSwedish striker to face the Juventus. It’s about a fundamental game for the development of the championship: after the psychological blow suffered against Spice, Milan cannot afford further missteps if he wants to stay in the running for the Scudetto.

Even in midfield, some doubts remain about who he will play alongside Tonali but at the moment Bakayoko seems to be leading both up Krunic than on Bennacer, returning from the African Cup.

Below, the probable formation: 4-2-3-1

Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko; Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Filippo Fagiolini