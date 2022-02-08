“Ibra out, he’s a lion in a cage. Tomori? Let’s see if from the start or the race in progress”

Mister Pioli was interviewed by SportMediaset on the eve of Milan-Lazio in the Italian Cup. These are all his statements:





Very important quarter-final of the Italian Cup, but I ask you: what remains of the Derby? “Del Derby remains the satisfaction of having won an important match, three important points for our classification but aware that the path is still very long. Fifteen games and forty-five points available are a lot, we are at the same level as last year, there will be a long way to go. Now what matters is only tomorrow’s match, it’s a quarter-final in a competition in which all the great teams want to go all the way and we want to try ”.





Is winning the Coppa Italia a concrete goal? “The concrete objective is to try to eliminate Lazio tomorrow, and it will be a difficult obstacle because Lazio are very well, they have won a great match in Florence and have a formidable attacking department. Now concentrate on tomorrow’s match, then one step at a time ”.





About Giroud: “There are always detractors and criticisms, it is normal that this is the case. I think it is also right that this is the case, but what matters is the trust we have in our players, in our qualities, in our way of playing. Olivier is proving to be the player he was bought for, a valuable player on the pitch and a person of great depth. A strong player who is giving a great contribution to the team ”.





What are you afraid of Lazio? “She is trained very well, with players who have great quality. An offensive department made up of Milinkovic, Luis Alberto, Immobile, Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson and Pedro, I think it is of the highest level. We will have to play a very careful game, try to close all the spaces and remain very compact and have offensive solutions that can create problems for our opponents “.





Will you field the ones you think are the best at the moment? “Absolutely yes, training this afternoon is important to understand the conditions, but the best possible training will certainly be on the field”.





Will we see Tomori again? “Let’s see today, he did a good workout yesterday and he is definitely better. It is clear that the more training he manages to put in, the more his condition will grow. I think he can be available for tomorrow, we’ll see if from the start or the game in progress “.





How’s Rebic doing? “Yesterday he also trained, today we will see if he is available”.





On Ibrahimovic: “Zlatan is a caged lion. His motivation, his ambition is to help the team on the pitch. He is doing everything to recover, obviously he won’t be in the match tomorrow, we’ll see the next ones “.





On chemistry with the club: “I think the club uses a method, a rule that I totally approve of, which is the rule of meritocracy. He makes available to you all the best possible, gives you the opportunity to work well and then judges you: if you deserve it then he renews your contract. I think this applies both to me and to the players, it is an important aspect on which we must continue. You have to continually prove that you can be at Milan ”.





Would you like to stay for life? “I’m fine, that’s for sure.”





On Maignan and his importance on penalties: “Mike is a strong goalkeeper, he is proving it. We were all convinced of it, studying it well. He is a very determined boy, very ambitious and this means that every day he works to keep improving. He is definitely a player who is giving a lot and he must continue ”.