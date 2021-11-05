Ibra, the derby and the hunger to be the king (PODCAST)

There is one game, more than all the others, that Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to play and decide: the derby. It is his AC Milan history that says it, since November 2010 when he scored his first goal in the AC Milan shirt in the derby, putting the penalty caused by Materazzi’s foul on Zlatan behind Castellazzi. His visceral link with the Rossoneri colors leads him, in the weeks that bring the team closer to the derby, to have a greater charge, to think about how he can be decisive against that team and that fans who have never wasted time and opportunity to boo him and insult him.

In the last few days, Ibra has been described with a particular light in his eyes, either because of the anger after Porto and because he started to smell the prey or the enemy, you choose the definition. Last year, in the first leg match, Ibrahimovic scored a brace that allowed Milan to win the derby, but in the second leg it was Lukaku who took the stage.

Milan need a great performance from him to stay at the top of the championship and to continue its trend in head-to-head matches. Ibra knows that the spotlight will be on him and on his incredible hunger to still want to feel like the God of Milan.