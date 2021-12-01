Ibra: ‘With Napoli it was done, but then De Laurentiis drove Ancelotti out. The quarrels with Allegri, Materazzi and Lukaku … ‘| First page

Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks about himself in his new book ‘Adrenaline‘, out tomorrow. The Swedish AC Milan striker reveals al Corriere della Sera: “Maradona is a myth. Seeing a documentary about him I decided to go to Napoli, to do like Diego: win the Scudetto. I was tired of America. I thought about quitting. Raiola told me: you are crazy, you have to go back to Italy. It was done with Napoli; but then De Laurentiis chased Ancelotti out. So I asked Mino: which is the worst team that I can change? He replied: yesterday Milan lost 5 to 0 in Bergamo. So it’s decided, I said: let’s go to Milan. It’s a club I know, a city I like. ”

MIHAJLOVIC – “Sinisa had provoked me throughout the match, telling me horrible things in Slavic, or rather Serbo-Croatian, and I had fallen for it. Now he calls me bato: my son. When he fell ill, with the same disease as my brother Sapko, I was about to go to Bologna. For him. Mihajlovic was bad on the pitch, as was Ballack, another professional provocateur; but he did it to give his comrades an advantage. Not like Materazzi “.

MATERAZZI – “He came in from behind to hurt; and we footballers immediately understand when one enters to hurt or simply enters hard, like Chiellini, like Stam, like Maldini… Paolo was very bad. If he wanted to hurt you, he knew how. But he avoided it, because he put his righteous malice at the service of the team. I had an account with Materazzi for years. I paid for it in a derby. He enters with his feet up, I jump, avoid him, and hit him with an elbow to the temple. Pippo Inzaghi commented: ‘The best derby of my life: 1 to 0, goal from Ibra, Materazzi in hospital’. Obviously he was joking. ”

LUKAKU – “Derby di Coppa Italia. He argues first with Romagnoli, then with Saelemaekers; I intervene to defend my teammates, and Lukaku attacks me on a personal level. To be shocked. Yet we had been team mates at Manchester. Lukaku has a big ego, he is convinced that he is a champion and he is really strong. But I grew up in the Malmoe ghetto, and when someone comes under me with their heads down, I put them in their place. So I hit him at his sweet spot: Mummy’s rituals. And he has lost control. Even if I have an atrocious doubt left … We lost that derby. I was expelled. Then I got injured. A lot of bad things have happened. Do you want to see that the Lukaku rite really did it to me? So I asked my believing friends to pray for me. I have to settle the bill with him too. Hope to meet him soon. On the road? But no, these are things that must be resolved on the pitch. I don’t hate anyone, much less Lukaku“.

MILAN – “At the beginning nobody ran in training. I faced them one by one, and not on the sidelines, in front of the others: in training you have to kill yourself with work. If I run, if I kill myself, my partner will run and kill himself for me. Everyone understood it, except one. Leao didn’t pay attention to me at first. He got there on his own. In fact it has improved a lot. ”

HAPPY – “With Milan in the Champions League we had lost 3-0 to Arsenal and he was all happy. It is true that we had passed the round, but there was nothing to laugh about, and I pointed it out to him. He told me to think about me, that I shit. I told him he made him shit: for fear he had brought two goalkeepers to the bench … Allegri is very good at managing the locker room, but he needed to have more courage: going to Real Madrid, competing with abroad. Instead he made the comfortable choice. ”

CAPITAL GAINS JUVE – “It is only at the beginning, it is too early to judge. I can tell you that I am very attentive on taxes, budgets, money, I pay well to the people who take care of them”.

CALCIOPOLIS – “Moggi was the top with me. We won those two championships and no one can take them away from us. Nobody can erase the sweat, the fatigue, the suffering, the injuries, the goals. For this reason, when they say that I have won eleven league titles in my career, I correct them: there are thirteen. Moggi was awe-inspiring, though not me. Like Berlusconi “.

BERLUSCONI – “Too nice. One Sunday I am in the stands at San Siro, he makes me sit next to him. Then he says to me: ‘Ibra, would you mind climbing a seat? A very important person is coming’. I climb, climb Galliani too. I think a politician is coming comes a beautiful woman, in impressive heels. Berlusconi winks at me: ‘Very important person …’. And maybe it really was for him. ”

DONNARUMMA – “Gigio is a great goalkeeper. If they had given him what he asked for, he would have stayed at Milan. Now he has to mess up to be a starter in PSG. There is no such thing as South Americans to impose that other. Gigio is stronger “.

MBAPPE ‘ – “True, I advised him to leave Paris. He needs a more structured environment, like that of Real Madrid. But then I told the PSG president not to sell it “.

MESSI – “He and Cristiano Ronaldo are very strong both, I choose Leo also because we played together. We had a professional relationship. He lives for football. But Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d’Or this year. The strongest footballer in history is Ronaldo the Phenomenon, as a child I imitated him “.

GUARDIOLA – “He never understood me. He wanted to plan everything I had to do. An instinctive gesture came to me, but then I thought about what Guardiola wanted, and I changed. So I thought double. Guardiola does not like personality players. I had become a problem; and since he couldn’t solve it, I solved it by leaving “.

FUTURE – “The future worries me a bit. With the age of 40, a bit of anxiety has come. Will I be a coach? I don’t know, it’s so stressful … I will do something capable of giving me adrenaline. But as long as I hold up, I play the center forward. I want to play for the Scudetto until the last day. And go to the World Cup in Qatar “.

