Ibrahimovic and Hernandez in goal, Inter overtaken- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini, sent to Venice

Rossoneri domination: Zlatan scores after 2 ‘, then at the beginning of the second half comes Theo’s brace (with a penalty). Zanetti’s team in 10 from 58 ‘for the expulsion of Svoboda

Mission accomplished, the Devil surfs in the Lagoon and flies to the top of the standings waiting for Inter, who will receive Lazio at San Siro tonight at 20.45 with a little more pressure. It is true that Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri still have the match against Bologna to recover, but in the meantime Milan have done what they had to do by starting the new year with a 6 out of 6 that sounds a lot like a message: we are there too for the Scudetto. Moreover, until next time, Monday 17th, Spezia will be at home: one more opportunity for Pioli and his team to continue to accelerate, given that the day before, Sunday 16th, Inter will be on stage in Bergamo against Atalanta. In short: the Milanese duel for the title is still to be written. Especially if the Rossoneri continue like this. In Venice the practice was resolved rather smoothly: after less than two minutes Ibrahimovic he had already broken the deadlock. For him 8 goals in 14 appearances, played at the age of forty. To close the accounts, in the second half, a brace of Hernandez, with the second goal from a penalty. Full and deserved victory. The Venice? The project is good, he has everything to save himself, but this time the technical gap was too large.

Ibra opens As expected, this time Pioli chooses Ibrahimovic from the first minute. “He’s angry about the wrong penalty,” the Rossoneri coach revealed on the eve of the match Bakayoko next to Tonali (“The captain’s armband? I don’t think about it now, Theo will have it today, I don’t think about it for now, we’ll see in the future”), with Leao on the top left. Behind, in defense, the strange couple: Kalulu-Cage. A central defender is needed, Lille’s Botman costs 35 million and walks away. «He is an excellent player, but I don’t think Lille want to sell him now. There are many names on the table, the transfer market is still long », said the sports director Massara before the kick-off to Sky. Venezia starts with a 4-3-1-2, with the trident Aramu behind Henry and Okereke. Not even the time to take the measures that Venezia are below: 1’58 ”, Hernandez with a powerful and precise vertical pass cuts all the defense and serves Leao who from the left puts in the center for Ibrahimovic: the Swede supports from two steps easy easy, just under the curve of the home fans, where they even put a gondola.

Leao does what he wants Milan are in control, the home defense is in chaos, Leao does what he wants. Tonali closes everything, Romero rejects a left from Hernandez and then a right from Florenzi: the new schemes on set pieces work, you can see that during the break the Rossoneri worked well, via zoom in video call but also on the pitch. Slowly Venice gets back in order, Okereke asserts his speed and Gabbia gets a fair warning. The Devil takes the pressure off, Florenzi risks a lot by keeping Henry’s shirt in the area, for Irrati everything is regular.

Hernandez’s one-two In the second half there is Messias, in for Saelemaekers, but the doubling still comes from the left side: Leao this time in the finishing version sends on goal Hernandez, with his powerful southpaw from five meters ago Romero. Minute 3 ‘. The Venezia complains about a touch of Kalulu’s hand, but the arm seemed attached to the body: the Var confirms. The trio arrives in the 14th minute, on a penalty again with Hernandez, whistled for a hand ball on the goal line of Svoboda, later expelled. This time Ibra pulls back, the mistake with Roma is still fresh. Theo makes no mistake and goes to celebrate under the curve of the Milan fans, who arrived here by ferry on the island of Sant’Elena. Championship reopened? The Devil certainly did not give up.

Pioli’s words «We do not hide – commented Stefano Pioli after the match -. Then, of course, between being very competitive and winning one last step is missing, we’ll see if we can do it. We are still a young team, but now we are more ready. I agree with Allegri: Inter remain clearly favorites.

The game with Venice was not easy, we made it easier than it was.

We are satisfied to have made good use of the break and to have won both games in the second half. Obviously I don’t think about the classification, but I’m proud of how the team plays ».