Ibrahimovic and Pope Francis, meeting and exchange of gifts: “Do you like Milan?”

A cordial meeting, with lots of photos, smiles and an exchange of pre-Christmas gifts: Zlatan Ibrahimovic was received in the Vatican by the Pope and had a brief conversation with him. Excited, the Swedish champion was the first to break the ice, replying to the Pope who thanked him for his visit: “I brought something for you and I wanted to give it to you personally”. Then he took “Adrenalina”, written with our Luigi Garlando, the book that tells about his first 40 years, and placed it in the hands of Jorge Bergoglio: “This is a part of my story, it contains the description of my life and a little message “.