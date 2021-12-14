Ibrahimovic and Pope Francis, meeting and exchange of gifts: “Do you like Milan?”
Zlatan was received in the Vatican and gave the Pope a Rossoneri shirt, together with the new book “Adrenalina”. Bergoglio appreciated: “I’ll read it willingly, sport is a message of humanity and greatness”
A cordial meeting, with lots of photos, smiles and an exchange of pre-Christmas gifts: Zlatan Ibrahimovic was received in the Vatican by the Pope and had a brief conversation with him. Excited, the Swedish champion was the first to break the ice, replying to the Pope who thanked him for his visit: “I brought something for you and I wanted to give it to you personally”. Then he took “Adrenalina”, written with our Luigi Garlando, the book that tells about his first 40 years, and placed it in the hands of Jorge Bergoglio: “This is a part of my story, it contains the description of my life and a little message “.
The Jersey
–
The Pope appreciated: “I will read it willingly”. And he reciprocated by giving Ibrahimovic the text “Sport according to Pope Francis”, recalling that “sport is a message of humanity and greatness”. Zlatan wanted to add another homage, his Rossoneri shirt number 11: “Do you like Milan? With this I do a bit of magic on the pitch …”. Smiling, Bergoglio thanked him for a “so personal” gift, before the usual photos and greetings that concluded the audience.
December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 19:10)
