Ibrahimovic charges up in the gym: “You must be like water”

New video published on social media by the Swedish AC Milan striker, who loads himself as always in his own way: kicking

Zlatan Ibrahimovic he seems to have no intention of giving up playing football. A few days ago he declared that he was in pain all over, but that the adrenaline kept him going.

Yesterday he entered the field in the Champions League match played at the Wanda Metropolitano againstAtletico Madrid gave the game a real twist. The colchoneros defenders probably lost certainty when faced with the Rossoneri giant who made an important contribution so that Stefano Pioli’s team managed to bring the three points home.

Ibra kicks the boxing bag: the video is already viral

With a video posted on Facebook, Ibrahimovic has made everyone understand that he is still ready to take the field. Impressive the kicks given to the punching bag hoisted at least one meter off the ground. The leg of the Swede practically reaches the height of his head: do two calculations on how much it has risen, if Ibra is almost two meters tall … In the meantime, the video is already viral on social media: “You must be like water”, this is his comment.