Ibrahimovic: ‘I don’t know if Milan will be my last club, they should send me away … Without me, there would be no PSG’ | First page

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, striker of the Milan, talk to Telefoot, recounting his experience in Paris, his future and his desire to continue to amaze: “The secret of my longevity is in my head, I’m trying to show that 40 is just a number but I can still do what I love to do. I want to improve every day. Obviously, I can’t play like I used to. But I’m smarter and have more experience. I’m not surprised by my performances, I’m the best. I can’t be surprised if I’m the best. I try to help my teammates become better. I have nothing more to prove, but I don’t want to regret stopping, telling myself that I could have continued. I don’t want to stop until I’m kicked out, until I’m done, really done. ”

AC MILAN LAST CLUB? – “I’m not sure, we’ll see. I said I want to play while I can. If they were to send me away and I would feel like continuing, I would continue ”.

THE ROLE – “I have an important role, great responsibilities. It is a situation that I like, which brings me a lot. I’m the biggest of the group, it’s the first time ”.

THE SCUDETTO – “We can believe it. The more you believe in it, the more you can. You have to work and believe it. Without this you cannot reach your goals ”.

PSG – “I have good memories. I was one of the first to come when the club was taken over. I have seen the change in 48 kings. I was part of the beginnings and I am very proud, because without me the PSG would not have become what it has become. I didn’t come to Paris for money or for the city, but to change everything ”.