Ibrahimovic: “Milan is incredible, they make me look younger. How many talents in the Rossoneri”

Long interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic issued to the English newspaper The Guardian: “Being me is not easy. Every day I wake up, I have pains everywhere. This morning I have had pains everywhere, but as long as I have goals, as long as I have the adrenaline, I keep going. I need to work to keep myself on top. I don’t want to have that regret if I stop and then, in a couple of years, I sit with you and tell you, ‘I could have continued because I felt fine.’ It is better to be completely finished and say, ‘Not I can take it anymore. “But I can still do it and I’m doing it. It’s not about contracts or being famous. I don’t need it. The only thing that keeps me going is the adrenaline because every morning I have pains everywhere. But getting two more followers won’t heal you. Getting more money won’t heal you. Getting attention won’t heal you. What will heal you is adrenaline. I have no problem with suffering. For me, suffering is like having breakfast. But many people don’t understand. suffering because the new generation, with all these platforms, dev and do little to get credit. The generation before this had to do a lot to achieve something. I am very proud to belong to the older generation. “

AC Milan are the youngest team in the Champions League …

“Even if I’m there. It’s incredible. They make me look young. It has this effect, like Benjamin Button. After six months here you will have dark hair, trust me. I’m very proud because I see these young players taking on more responsibility, changing their mentality. This one. it is my happiness now. This is my adrenaline. I go out and run as much as they do. I have been doing this for 20 years. People think, ‘No, Ibrahimovic, you have to stop.’ My mentality says otherwise. I do it because when young people they see me working they say, ‘After everything he’s done he’s still working. I have to do it because he did it.’ I have to show him by example.

Milan is growing rapidly.

“I’m not that dog that barks and does nothing. I am the opposite. When I was here for the first time from 2010 to 2012 we were superstars. Now it is full of talents, the youngest team in Europe, but we are at the top. So it’s a different project and it’s more satisfying because if you’re successful with superstars, that’s to be expected. This is not predictable “.