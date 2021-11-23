Ibrahimovic: “Milan, let’s try: we are good and we know what we can do” | News

The Swede towards Atletico Madrid: “I like to work, I like to suffer. I am the leader automatically: no one comes to tell you”

The group standings tell of a qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League which is difficult to grab but Zlatan Ibrahimovic asks the Milan to prepare for tomorrow’s match againstAtletico Madrid without resignation: “We have confidence and we are focused. We know what we can do and how good we are. But each game is unique. We try“. The Swede talks about the feelings of the locker room:” We are preparing like all matches, that is, in the best possible way. “

Ibra, in an interview with Prime Video, then returns to the home defeat against the Spanish at San Siro. “We have played well against Atletico until the moment we were left with one less player – remarks the attacker referring to the red to Kessie- and it is difficult to play with one less, especially in the Champions League where you find yourself playing against the strongest teams in Europe “.

And on the technician of the ‘colchoneros’, Diego Simeone: “A great coach and has done great things with Atletico Madrid. He has a great mentality and a winning attitude. It’s like me. And this stimulates me. He and I met once in Formentera. We said goodbye, we talked for a while, but there was never a chance to go and play there. ”

The 40-year-old also dwells on his own role in the locker room Rossonero: “I talk a lot in the locker room, I feel I have responsibility. What I say is not planned. It’s not like someone comes to tell you that you are a leader. You are automatically. When you feel like talking to your companions to give them help and courage. What I say to my teammates in the locker room is not planned. Getting ready is impossible“.

“I have a problem – he says again -. I am never satisfied and I always want to go further. It’s my mentality. I have to do more and more to feel alive and to feel that I am present. I don’t want to be here for something I’ve done before. I want to be here for what I am doing now. I like to work, I like to suffer. Everyone in life has dreams, they have a vision. But to reach them you have to believe in them, you have to be willing and ready to make sacrifices and suffer because success doesn’t come alone. It all depends on you. “

“Nobody believed in me and in what I did – concludes Ibra -. But I never gave up. I went on knowing I was the best of all. And this mentality has brought me forward. I have proved that anything is possible“.