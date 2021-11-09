Ibrahimovic more and more eternal: “I go on, I don’t think about quitting”
The Milan champion from the retirement of the national team: “The body ages, but the head is young. I don’t want to become sad like those who retire thinking that they could have continued”
Smiling and in great shape. Without any desire to stop. “I’m fine, I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to play”, assures Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who can’t wait to get back to wearing the Sweden shirt to drag his teammates to qualify for the next World Cup. The AC Milan striker knows, however, that at 40 he has to manage himself. “We all always want to play but I have to find the right balance considering the injuries I have had – underlines Ibra, already forced to skip Euro2020 and the commitments of October -. You learn something new every day, I get to know my body better every day that it passes. But as my body ages, my head becomes younger and I look better, I am more beautiful … “.
Ibrahimovic reveals one of the secrets of his longevity: “Last season I had more injuries than usual – he says -. After the age of 30 I realized that pain does not disappear but moves, and what has changed compared to the past is that physiotherapist who follows me 24 hours a day in Italy. As soon as I feel something, I try to take care of it immediately “. Zlatan doesn’t really think about retiring from football: “I haven’t set a date to quit, I want to continue as long as possible and not think about when it will end. I don’t want to become sad like someone who quits thinking that he could have played again. What if the national team calls me, I’m there “.
November 8, 2021
