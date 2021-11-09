Ibrahimovic more and more eternal: “I go on, I don’t think about quitting”

Smiling and in great shape. Without any desire to stop. “I’m fine, I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to play”, assures Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who can’t wait to get back to wearing the Sweden shirt to drag his teammates to qualify for the next World Cup. The AC Milan striker knows, however, that at 40 he has to manage himself. “We all always want to play but I have to find the right balance considering the injuries I have had – underlines Ibra, already forced to skip Euro2020 and the commitments of October -. You learn something new every day, I get to know my body better every day that it passes. But as my body ages, my head becomes younger and I look better, I am more beautiful … “.