Ibrahimovic: ‘Renewal? I would like to stay at Milan for life. Raiola as a father ‘| First page

Zlatan Ibrahimovic across the board. The attacker of the Milan it was told in a long interview with What’s the weather like, on Rai3. The topics covered also include the renewal of the contract with the Rossoneri, expiring on June 30, 2022. On the pain he constantly feels: “I know why and what this pain is for. I’m used to suffering, but I transform suffering into energy to achieve my goals. I’ve been through a lot in my career, what allows me to overcome problems is adrenaline. As a child I was more rock’n’roll, today I’m more mature. I was very active, mom and dad tried to control me , but it wasn’t easy. My son Vincent has the same mentality as Gattuso, the same wickedness. “

ON THE LIVERPOOL – “We have to use the adrenaline to get what we want. Good luck? I don’t believe in these things, I am stronger than good luck. Company? We simply have to do our job, believe in ourselves. Milan has changed not only because of me. we can say that he is back at a high level, where he should be. Does Ibra bring magic? Always “.

ABOUT MALDINI – “I played with Paolo Maldini and now with his son. Let’s see if I can also play with Daniel’s son … (laughs). With this adrenaline it is possible ..”.

ON RENEWAL – “The contract? One day it will expire, but I want to play as much as possible. I don’t want to think I could keep playing and I didn’t. I don’t want remorse. We hope he will be at Milan for life. The goal is to win the Scudetto again, of course “.

AFTER FOOTBALL – “I don’t know what awaits me after football. I’m not ready for this new chapter of my life ”.

ON THE ‘GYPSY’ INSULTS – “You don’t need to do things that have no consequences. In Rome and even before they yelled at me gypsy and nobody does anything. Something must be done against all discrimination ”.

ABOUT RONALDO – “The Phenomenon, he is the strongest in history in my opinion. I wanted to imitate him on the pitch but I wasn’t as fast as he was

ABOUT MOURINHO – “Great friend, great coach. We won together, he made me grow on and off the pitch ”.

ABOUT ANCELOTTI – “Great person. When I left PSG I called him: ‘Mister how are you?’. And he: ‘Don’t call me mister anymore, I’m your friend now’ “.

ABOUT RAIOLA – “Dude, dad, he’s always by my side. I can call him for everything “.

ABOUT CHILDREN – “Maximilian and Vincent, my children. For me they are everything “.