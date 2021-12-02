Ibrahimovic reveals: “That’s why Donnarumma didn’t stay …”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic it is never banal when it speaks and once again it has left its mark. The 40-year-old Swede, in a long interview granted to Corriere della Sera, commented on Gigio Donnarumma’s farewell to Milan, stinging the Rossoneri a bit: “Gigio is a great goalkeeper. If they had given him what he asked for, he would have stayed at Milan. Now he has to make a mess to be a starter in PSG. The South Americans don’t have to impose that other one. Gigio is stronger.”

Ibra’s background

Zlatan revealed how it was made with the Naples by Aurelio De Laurentiis who, however, blew up everything by exonerating Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the blue club at the time. “It was done with Napoli; but then De Laurentiis chased Ancelotti away”, I asked Mino: which team is worse off, which I can change? He replied: yesterday Milan lost 5 to 0 in Bergamo. So it’s decided, I said: let’s go to Milan. It’s a club I know, a city I like. “

The quarrel with Big Rom

Ibrahimovic then told of the heated dispute that took place with Romelu Lukaku in the Italian Cup derby lost 2-1 with Eriksen’s great free-kick goal. The Swede was expelled for a double yellow card, the first remedy due to the quarrel with Big Rom: “He fights first with Romagnoli, then with Saelemaekers; I intervene to defend my teammates, and Lukaku attacks me on a personal level. To be shocked. Yet we were teammates at Manchester.”

Ibrahimovic and Lukaku were teammates at the Manchester United and Zlatan recalled the anecdote of 50 pounds for each wrong stop: “It was a way to improve him. And anyway, he didn’t accept the bet. Lukaku has a big ego, he is convinced that he is a champion, and he is really strong. But I grew up in the Malmoe ghetto, and when someone he comes under with his head down, I put him in his place. So I hit him in his weak point: the rituals of his mother. And he has lost control. Even if I have an atrocious doubt left … “.

“We lost that derby. I was sent off. Then I got injured. A lot of bad things happened. Want to see that the Lukaku rite really did it to me? So I asked my believing friends to pray for me. I have to settle the bill with him too. I hope to meet him soon “ , the conclusion of Ibra’s thought regarding the ugly one quarrel which took place months ago.