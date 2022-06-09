Ibrahimovic settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate with ‘one of a kind’ remark

The eternal debate about who is the better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has given rise to many sparkling and controversial opinions.

Fans and experts, but also football legends, have spoken.

A video of Zlatan Ibrahimovic giving his opinion in 2016 has recently resurfaced in the media. The Swede had said (as reported by GiveMeSport in 2021):

“I think Messi is one of a kind. What he does, I don’t know if we’ll see another player doing the things he does. It’s different [avec Ronaldo] because it is the result of hard training. It is not natural”.

Zlatan chose his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi over Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. As usual, Zlatan did not mince his words and justified his choice.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi – the battle of the GOATs

Football has had perhaps its greatest individual rivalry in the last decade and more. Ronaldo and Messi have changed the landscape of football with their relentless desire to outdo each other.

They each have seven (Messi) and five (Ronaldo) Ballon d’Or awards, which speaks to the magnitude of the battle that has ensued between the two. Both players have won several league titles, the Champions League and other national cups.

In terms of personal goal stats, if Ronaldo tops the Champions League, Messi tops La Liga. This does not mean that they were bad in other competitions, just that they were the best in the aforementioned competitions.

The debate extends to international teams

While at club level both players have won all the top honours, their careers with the national teams can still be enhanced.

Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with Portugal and the Nations League in 2020. Messi caught up with his nemesis last summer by winning the 2021 Copa America and the Finalissima against Italy earlier this year.

However, it was the FIFA World Cup that eluded both players. Lionel Messi came close to winning it in 2014, but lost it in the final against Germany.

Both players may think that the 2022 edition in Qatar is their last chance to win the coveted trophy, and could even settle the debate on the title of world champion for good.

