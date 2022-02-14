Ibrahimovic, still show in the gym: the exercise is extreme

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to publish “coded” messages on social media. Am I close? Meanwhile, his workouts are always at the limit …

Although in this period he is not treading the pitch, we continue to talk about him. A little bit the leitmotif of his career. Zlatan Ibrahimovic he is at work to get back on the pitch, as always in his own way. Now he trains by imitating a historical film.

You know, when the going gets tough the tough get to play. It has always been like this throughout Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career, that in the most difficult moments he manages to emerge. Obviously, age advances for everyone, inexorably for him too, but this certainly does not stop him. Entered the “door”But with the mentality of a kid, Ibra has no intention of stopping and is fighting day after day to get back to that green rectangle as soon as possible to help his teammates.

The absence of the Swede is felt, is perceptible, even if Olivier Giroud is replacing him in a big way and has already become an idol of the Rossoneri fans after the brace in the derby againstInter. Ibrahimovic is still out, due to a tendon problem that forced him out in the first half of Milan-Juventus. Since then, he has never met with the rest of the group and his problem seems to be not as minor as it seemed.

Read also:

For Ibrahimovic still custom work

His return now seemed to be done. He was supposed to be recovering for a few days and instead, after a few weeks, he is still doing some custom work in the gym. Lately it is assumed that his possible return with the Salernoin the match that will be played on Saturday evening at the stadium ‘Arechi‘. It is unlikely that this will come true, but with Ibra never take something for granted.

Fact is that the number 11 of Milan continues to train, albeit separately, every day at Milanello. In today’s training he took inspiration from Jackie Chan, and sported a reverse abs show just like the famous Chan did. Ibra continues to amaze, indeed perhaps not. Her self-denial is incredible, and these videos are for today’s 20-year-olds to watch. “Patience”(Ie patience), he wrote in his post. The patience of him waiting to return to the field, the patience of the fans who can’t wait for this to happen.