Ibrahimovic’s words frighten the Rossoneri fans

In an interview with French pay TV Telefoot Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40 years old on October 3, spoke about his present at the Milan but also about his future, and he also recalled his experience at Paris St. Germain, where he played from 2012 to 2016, putting together 180 appearances and 156 goals in all competitions as well as four Ligue 1 titles and eight trophies between the national cup, the French Super Cup and the league cup.

Ibrahimovic and his longevity

“The secret of my longevity lies in the head, I’m trying to prove that 40 is just a number but I can still do what I love to do – said the Swedish champion -. I want to improve every day. Obviously, I can’t play like I used to. But I’m smarter and have more experience. I’m not surprised by my performances, I’m the best. I can’t be surprised if I’m the best. I try to help my teammates become better. I have nothing more to prove, but I don’t want to regret stopping, telling myself that I could have continued. I don’t want to stop until I’m hunted, until I’m done, really done ”.

AC Milan last team of Ibrahimovic’s career?

“I’m not sure, we will see. I said I want to play while I can – adds the Rossoneri forward -. If they send me away and I feel that I can continue, I will continue. Now I have an important role, great responsibilities. It is a situation that I like, which brings me a lot. I’m the biggest of the group, it’s the first time. The scudetto? We can believe it. The more you believe in it, the more you can. You have to work and believe it. Without this you cannot reach your goals ”.

Ibrahimovic and PSG

“I have gods nice memories. I was one of the first to come when the club was taken over. I have seen the change in 48 hours. I was part of the beginnings and I am very proud, because without me PSG would not have become what it has become. I didn’t come to Paris for money or for the city, but for change everything“, Concludes Ibra.

Watch all the matches of the Serie A 2021-2022 live on DAZN!

Loading... Advertisements

OMNISPORT