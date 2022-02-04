Ibra’s photo infuriates the Milan fans: “It’s the usual story”

The presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the great doubt that haunts the fans of Milan on the eve of Derby With the’Inter. The physical conditions of the Swede are precarious, the attacker is almost certainly absent in the San Siro match, but Stephen Pegs he hopes to be able to recover him again to take him to the bench.

Ibra’s photo in the snow

In the meantime, however, Ibrahimovic himself infuriated some of the Rossoneri fans with the images and stories posted today on his profile Instagram. Zlatan has in fact published a photo that portrays him in Mountainwith complete from snownext to a snowmobile. “Adrenaline”also the title of his latest autobiography, is the word that accompanies the images.

The photos, however, were not appreciated by some of the fans milanisti: to some, in fact, it did not seem appropriate to publish the photo of a day of leisure, in the snow, before perhaps the most important match of the year. Especially because Ibra he is, in fact, injured: for some the Swede gave the impression of being a body disconnected from the team, indifferent to the climate of tension that characterized the pre-derby week.

Fans angry with Zlatan

“But damn it, there is the derby and you go on the snow?”, Comments Alessio. “But does this go to the mountains the day before the derby?”, Adds Franco. “As a footballer finished rightly the day before the game he goes on the snow”, Lanko’s harsh comment. “He doesn’t play anyway,” Alessandra replies. But Ante sinks the blow: “Anyway, he still takes 7 million a year, even if he doesn’t play the derby”.

“With all the good I want him, but Ibra is now playing a game on and off”, adds Luca, reporting one of the most frequent criticisms to the Swede. “True, it’s the usual story”, Marco echoes.

Luca, however, defends the Swede: “If I could sign for him even just 20 games a year, I would do it immediately. The fault lies with the leadership that does not put an attacker close to him who gives security “.

SPORTEVAI