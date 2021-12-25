Ibra’s un-Christmas social greetings unleash the storm on the web

There are normal players and there is Ibra. There are those who at Christmas have a portrait of themselves in front of the tree or in exotic holiday destinations and those who “scandalize” even on holy days. If for example Christian Ronaldo posted a photo with his partner, children, mother and all close relatives, the counterpart comes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Milan striker is not new to amaze everyone with his special Christmas wishes but this time he has passed.

Ibra post image with raised middle finger and a lit flame

The Swede’s “Merry Christmaz” on twitter is very particular: the bomber posted on the social profiles an image of a middle finger raised with a flame, like a candle. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ibra place the image of a middle finger to celebrate Christmas and with the double zeta in the word Christmas. A year ago there was a white glove of Santa Claus against the red background, two years ago he chose a lion, while three years ago there was a gnome with his finger raised.

The fans did not like Ibra’s initiative

Thousands of reactions from followers within minutes. There is no shortage of greetings reciprocated but the majority does not approve: “When you are famous and that fame makes you ridiculous ..” or even: “At 40 you still start being a bumblebee” or: “Usual elegance … Congratulations”. Finally the gloss: “Zlatan don’t celebrate christmas. Christmas celebrates Zlatan (Zlatan is not celebrating Christmas it is Christmas that Zlatan celebrates “).

SPORTEVAI