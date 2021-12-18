Sports

Icardi and Wanda Nara sued for money laundering

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi still in the eye of the storm, but this time the gossip is not at the center. In fact, an accusation has come from Argentina for “Money laundering”, “institutional violence” And “Structural corruption” towards the couple’s society, the World Marketing Football SRL, based in Italy through which Wanda Nara manages her own business and her husband’s.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, after the opening of the first cosmetics shop in Buenos Aires by Wanda Nara, Fernando Miguez, owner of the Fundación por la Paz y el Cambio Climático de Argentina, filed a complaint with a document to the court of the capital certifying that money laundering would also involve “Other clothing manufacturing activities”, “the WANDA brand and Wanda Nara Cosmetics”.

According to what is read in the document, the company of Wanda and Icardi “Would have the objective of housing monetary funds following the sporting activity of one of its partners, therefore with these funds to allow the entry of any funds to the black capital market obtained outside of any contractual agreement, we think in order to avoid international tax disbursements “.

According to the document, it would be one “Common practice among those who carry out their activity within the international sports regime, who would receive their salary divided into money by bank transfers and a percentage in black money and thus proceed to launder money and then turn into income genuine demonstrable over time as of legal origin “.

