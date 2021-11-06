Icardi and Wanda’s last hug in a photo: You shouldn’t have done that

Mauro Icardi reactivated his Instagram profile after a few days of blackout. Among the latest photos published there are some that see him embraced by Wanda Nara, exchanging tender affections. “I love you”, says Maurito but those shots tell the story of a relationship that no longer exists, the desperate attempt to make peace. And the comments accompanying those images are emblematic.

Mauro Icardi has reactivated the Instagram profile. He had disappeared a few days ago, in late October. Before the perfect storm broke out on his life as a husband, man, footballer. Peace made with Wanda Nara after the separation wanted by the woman, furious for the rumors of betrayal with Eugenia La China Suarez, it lasted very little. Anonymous mails, explicit videos that the actress sent to the player, a trip to Paris by her lover (no longer presumed) while her wife was in Milan caused the break that appears definitive.

The couple broke out: he stayed in France, she flew to Italy to take care of business and stay away from her husband. And posting the photo with Maxi Lopez, the ex from whom she divorced in 2013 and with whom she returned to more civil relations than the war of recent years, has done nothing but fuel the belief that Wanda has now made her decision. All the clues, those pieces of the mosaic that she had composed and then dismissed, letting forgiveness prevail, did her more harm: wounded in her pride, incredulous at the umpteenth disguised lies of Icardi, the woman dumped him. Erasing everything: the last letter received, the message of love to rediscover the understanding, the lost time.

What was Icardi’s reaction? Just take a look at the most recent photos that he edited again on his account after the blakcout of the last few days. The last photos seem to have a particular meaning: a kind of we loved each other so much but then I ruined everything. The desperate attempt to put the pieces back in place as when he writes “I love you” at the bottom of a shot that dates back to a happy period. The comment of a follower of Maurito that appeared at the bottom of one of these shots is lapidary, very clear. “Maybe you meant: I shouldn’t have done it.” “Yeah, you shouldn’t have done that”. And that’s what the little voice that took the Argentine from sleep repeats within itself.

It’s over between Wanda and Icardi, the latest discovery in some anonymous emails: “He doesn’t want to know anymore”

As things stand, it seems difficult to hypothesize a reconciliation. The South American media following the implications of the affair do not give any signals in this regard. Indeed, Wanda’s position seems very clear: “I don’t want to know anything about it. I’m alone, I’m fine”.

A black heart and an anachronistic dedication. Maurito uses both of them to accompany a couple of images that date back to the end of October (as indicated by himself) and tell of a relationship that no longer exists, of a beautiful finished illusion, of a show of pyrotechnic fires that leaves in the air only smokes and smells of gunpowder. He and Wanda are embraced, they exchange tender affections, pose for a photo shoot. “A very important party for us, happy anniversary”, the words of the player. It is now too late, too late. And perhaps Icardi understood this. A woman’s wounded heart can be lethal.