Icardi case at Arsenal: Aubameyang out of the squad, officially removed the captain’s armband

Arsenal decided to leave the squad indefinitely and to remove the captain’s armband from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a new episode of violation of the internal regulations, as explained first by an official note and then in a press conference by the coach of the Gunners Arteta: “We expect all of our players, especially our captain, to work according to the rules and standards we have established and agreed upon. After his latest disciplinary violation last week, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be the captain of our club. “

According to what was reported by the British media, the problem would have been the delayed return of the Gabonese striker several hours from the trip to France that the club had granted him to reach and then bring his sick mother back to England. Aubameyang should have returned on the evening of Wednesday, instead he returned to London only on Thursday, with the problem of having to obtain a negative swab before being able to train, as required by the covid protocol in England. Hence, first the exclusion from the match against Southampton, then the decision to remove them from the captain’s armband, a role for which Aubameyang had already received criticism both from some team mates and from the staff of Arteta, who did not consider him suitable for the task .